Volta Finance Ltd
Monthly Report- October 2023
Data as of 31 Oct 2023
Gross Asset Value
€243.7m
Liabilities
€4.3m
NAV
€239.4m
NAV per share
€6.54
Outstanding Shares
36.6m
Share Price (Euronext)
€5.08
Share Price (LSE)*
€4.99
VTA.NA
Tickers
VTA.LN
VTAS.LN
ISIN
GG00B1GHHH78
Fund Facts
Launch Date
Dec-2006
Fund Domicile
Guernsey
Listing and Trading
AEX
LSE
Type of Fund
Closed-ended
Dividend
Quarterly
Dividend Cover4
2.7 times
Base currency
EUR
Asset types
Corporate Credit
and ABS
Background and Investment Objective
AXA Investment Managers Paris ("AXA IM") has been the Investment Manager of Volta Finance Limited ("Volta") since inception. Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends. For this purpose, Volta pursues a multi-asset investment strategy on deals, vehicles and arrangements that provide leveraged exposure to target Underlying Assets (including corporate credit, residential and commercial mortgages, auto and student loans, credit card and lease receivables).
Fund Performance
7.7%
3.4%
0.5%
Annualised since inception
1
Annualised over 5 years
1
2
1 month
€239.4m
10.0%
NAV as of October 2023
Trailing 12-month Div. Yield3
Returns
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Year
2023
5.5%
1.7%
-1.5%
3.0%
1.9%
0.0%
3.8%
1.3%
1.6%
0.5%
19.1%
2022
1.7%
-3.9%
1.5%
2.3%
-11.8%
-4.6%
4.5%
2.8%
-7.2%
-2.6%
6.3%
-0.9%
-12.7%
2021
3.9%
1.0%
1.1%
2.1%
0.4%
2.2%
1.9%
-0.5%
1.9%
1.2%
1.0%
0.3%
17.9%
2020
1.1%
-2.6%
-32.4%
5.7%
4.5%
6.9%
-1.2%
1.9%
4.8%
1.6%
7.2%
4.3%
-5.7%
2019
3.1%
0.4%
0.5%
1.9%
1.4%
-1.0%
0.5%
-1.5%
0.4%
-2.6%
0.4%
3.3%
6.8%
2018
-0.4%
0.7%
-0.2%
0.9%
2.4%
0.2%
0.6%
1.2%
-0.4%
1.3%
-1.4%
-4.8%
0.0%
- Share (VTA.NA) performance (annualised figures with dividends re-invested). Source: Bbg (TRA function)
- Performance of published NAV (including dividend payments).
- Calculated as the most recent annual dividend payments versus the month-end share price (VTA.NA).
- Calculated as total income divided by the most recent annual dividend payments.
Asset Breakdown
Top 10 Underlying Exposures
As a % of Gross Assets Value
USD CLO Equity 21.9%
USD CLO Debt 15.3%
EUR CLO Equity 26.7%
EUR CLO Debt 21.6%
CMV 5.1%
Bank Balance Sheet Transactions 1.8%
Cash Corporate Credit Equity 0.9%
ABS Residual Positions 0.6%
Cash or equivalent 1.0%
Others 0.0%
Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023
Historical Performance
500
450
400
TotalCumulativeReturn
350
300
Dividends)(Gross
250
200
150
100
50
0
-50
-100
-150
2009
2016
2008
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Bloomberg, as of October 2023
Issuer
%
Bloomberg Industry Group
Altice France SA/France
0.8%
Telecommunications
Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC
0.6%
Media
EG Group Ltd
0.6%
Retail
Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH
0.5%
Pharmaceuticals
BMC Software Inc
0.4%
Software
McAfee LLC
0.4%
Computers
Verisure Holding AB
0.5%
Commercial Services
Asurion LLC
0.4%
Insurance
Masmovil Holdphone SA
0.4%
Telecommunications
Solera Holdings Inc
0.3%
Software
Source: Intex, Bloomberg, AXA IM Paris as of October 2023 - unaudited figures - not accounting for unsettled trades
Figures expressed in % of the NAV
Portfolio Rating Breakdown
21%
BB
14%
B
65%
NR / NA
Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023
Volta Finance Ltd
Monthly Report- October 2023
Monthly Commentary
Volta Finance posted another positive monthly performance in October 2023 (+0.5%) bringing the YTD performance to 19.1%.
As Portfolio Managers, we always try to think outside the box and implement our views in order to optimize returns whilst keeping enough flexibility to face "exogenous shocks" should they arise. The breakout of an unexpected full-blown conflict in the Middle-East had - and still has - grounds to embody such an event as its implications may send shockwaves far beyond the peninsula. In the meantime, we were also conscious of the mixed economic indicators released worldwide as on one side the US and China displayed favorable GDP growth numbers hinting to a recovery in terms of consumer spending while on the other side Europe was facing stagnant growth outlooks amid fiscal concerns. The trajectory of the Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) was dictated by those elements, it peaked at 96.7% in late September then retraced to 95.0% by mid-October. Following the dovish stance from the Fed post data release, it rebounded and closed at 95.4% on the 1st of November. The price moves on CLO debt tranches were down, unsurprisingly: the average USD CLO BB tranche price moved from 88.9% in September to 87.7% in October (JPM CLO Index).
Our trading actions were skewed towards buyers of Risk as we deployed the proceeds of the asset sales implemented last month to buy c. Eur 10mm of low mezzanine risk - spread across five individual tickets. As market widened and offered opportunities fit for Volta Finance's target return, we believe the entry point was right.
As of end of October 2023, Volta's NAV was €239.4m, i.e. €6.54 per share.
*It should be noted that approximately 5.95% of Volta's GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as of the month-end date are normally available only after Volta's NAV has already been published. Volta's policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta's appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was 5.55% as of 31 September 2023, 0.40% as of 30 June 2023.
- "performances" of asset classes are calculated as the Dietz-performance of the assets in each bucket, taking into account the Mark-to-Market of the assets at period ends, payments received from the assets over the period, and ignoring changes in cross-currency rates. Nevertheless, some residual currency effects could impact the aggregate value of the portfolio when aggregating each bucket.
Currency and Geography exposures (%)
Volta's underlying sub asset classes monthly performances** were as follow: -2.2% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +0.8% for CLO Equity tranches, -0.3% for CLO Debt tranches and +5% for Cash Corporate Credit and ABS. No real impact of FX in October (long USD vs. EUR), with a contribution - although positive - of only +0.1% in terms of performance.
In terms of activity, we remain invested in two US CLO warehouses while the European warehouse stake will be converted imminently into the CLO's Equity tranche as well as the Single-B. For the reminder, the warehouse's IRR is expected in the 20% and the overall investment above 15% IRR.
Currency
20%
EURO
USD
GBP
80%
48%
Geography
1%
51%
Other
Source: Intex, Bloomberg, AXA IM Paris as of October 2023 - unaudited figures - not accounting for unsettled trades
Figures expressed in % of the NAV
Portfolio Composition by Asset Type
Last Eighteen Months Performance Attribution
Market Value (€m)
Breakdown (% GAV)
USD CLO Equity
21.9%
USD CLO Debt
15.3%
CLO
233.3
EUR CLO Equity
26.7%
EUR CLO Debt
21.6%
CMV
5.1%
CLO Warehouse
5.1%
Synthetic Corporate Credit Equity
0.0%
Synthetic Credit
4.3
Synthetic Corporate Credit Debt
0.0%
Bank Balance Sheet Transactions
1.8%
Cash Corporate
2.1
Cash Corporate Credit Equity
0.9%
Credit
Cash Corporate Credit Debt
0.0%
ABS
1.6
ABS Residual Positions
0.6%
ABS Debt
0.0%
Cash or equivalen
2.4
Cash or equivalent
1.0%
GAV
243.7
Liability
-
Debt from Repurchase Agreement
0.0%
Fees due
(4.3)
Fees due to Investment Manager
(1.8)%
Estimated NAV
239.4
Per Share
6.54
Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023
10%
5%
0%
-5%
-10%
-15%
Interests & Coupons
Net MtoM Impact Ex Ccy
Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023
Volta Finance Ltd
Monthly Report- October 2023
Important Information
This monthly report is published by AXA Investment Managers Paris ("AXA IM"), in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager (within the meaning of Directive 2011/61/EU, the "AIFM Directive") of Volta Finance Limited (the «Company») whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM. This monthly report is intended only for the person to whom it has been delivered. By obtaining access to and reviewing this monthly report, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the following: No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without the prior written permission of AXA IM. This monthly report does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of the Company whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM, or securities of any other entity (together, the "Securities"). The Securities described in this monthly report may not be eligible for sale in some states or countries and may not be suitable for all types of investors. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Securities in the Company may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly into the United States or to U.S. Persons. Nor shall this monthly report or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution or publication (on the Company's website or otherwise) form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to the Securities. This monthly report does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the Securities. The information contained herein is for information purposes only, does not purport to contain all the information that may be required to evaluate the Company or any other entity or their respective financial positions. This monthly report speaks only as of its date and neither AXA IM nor the Company is under any obligation to update the information contained herein. Certain information and estimates contained herein are originated by or derived from third parties and the accu- racy and completeness of such information and estimates has not been verified. It should also be noted that the financial information contained herein has not been audited. No representation or warranty whatsoever, whether express or implied, is given by or on behalf of AXA IM, the Company, their affiliates, or their respective directors, officers or employees or any other person as to (a) the accuracy or completeness of the information or (b) the opinions contained in this monthly report. None of AXA IM, the Company, any of their affiliates, or their respective direc- tors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any such information or opinions. Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to past or future performance of the Company, any other entity, any Securities or any asset class in the Company's portfolio. The figures provided that relate to past months or years and past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance or construed as a reliable indicator as to future performance. Throughout this review, the citation of specific trades or strategies is intended to illustrate some of the investment methodologies and philosophies of the Company, as implemented by AXA IM. The historical success or AXA IM's belief in the future success, of any of these trades or strategies is not indicative of, and has no bearing on, future results. No statement in this monthly report is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast and there can be no assurance that the assumptions described herein, the returns and targets (including without limitation target portfolio composition) indicated herein will be achieved. The views and opinions expressed herein include forward-looking statements which may or may not be accurate. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like ''believe'', ''expect'', ''anticipate'', or similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date of this report. AXA IM disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The valuation of financial assets can vary significantly from the prices that the AXA IM could obtain if it sought to liquidate the positions on behalf of the Company due to market conditions and general economic environment. Such valuations do not constitute a fairness or similar opinion and should not be regarded as such. They follow the valuation policy of the Company as adapted from time to time in the best interests of the shareholders, taking into account the conditions of financial markets at that time. Volta qualifies as an alternative investment fund within the meaning of the AIFM Directive and is notified as such under the license held by AXA IM with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") in France.
Editor: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS, a company incorporated under the laws of France, having its registered office located at Tour Majunga, 6, Place de la Pyramide 92908 Paris - La Défense cedex - France, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 353 534 506, a Portfolio Management Company, holder of AMF Approval no. GP 92-08, issued on 7 April 1992.
Contact:
For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
François Touati
Francois.touati@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 80 22Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 (0) 1481 750 853
