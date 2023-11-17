Volta Finance Ltd

Monthly Report- October 2023

Data as of 31 Oct 2023

Gross Asset Value

€243.7m

Liabilities

€4.3m

NAV

€239.4m

NAV per share

€6.54

Outstanding Shares

36.6m

Share Price (Euronext)

€5.08

Share Price (LSE)*

€4.99

VTA.NA

Tickers

VTA.LN

VTAS.LN

ISIN

GG00B1GHHH78

Fund Facts

Launch Date

Dec-2006

Fund Domicile

Guernsey

Listing and Trading

AEX

LSE

Type of Fund

Closed-ended

Dividend

Quarterly

Dividend Cover4

2.7 times

Base currency

EUR

Asset types

Corporate Credit

and ABS

Background and Investment Objective

AXA Investment Managers Paris ("AXA IM") has been the Investment Manager of Volta Finance Limited ("Volta") since inception. Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends. For this purpose, Volta pursues a multi-asset investment strategy on deals, vehicles and arrangements that provide leveraged exposure to target Underlying Assets (including corporate credit, residential and commercial mortgages, auto and student loans, credit card and lease receivables).

Fund Performance

7.7%

3.4%

0.5%

Annualised since inception

1

Annualised over 5 years

1

2

1 month

€239.4m

10.0%

NAV as of October 2023

Trailing 12-month Div. Yield3

Returns

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Year

2023

5.5%

1.7%

-1.5%

3.0%

1.9%

0.0%

3.8%

1.3%

1.6%

0.5%

19.1%

2022

1.7%

-3.9%

1.5%

2.3%

-11.8%

-4.6%

4.5%

2.8%

-7.2%

-2.6%

6.3%

-0.9%

-12.7%

2021

3.9%

1.0%

1.1%

2.1%

0.4%

2.2%

1.9%

-0.5%

1.9%

1.2%

1.0%

0.3%

17.9%

2020

1.1%

-2.6%

-32.4%

5.7%

4.5%

6.9%

-1.2%

1.9%

4.8%

1.6%

7.2%

4.3%

-5.7%

2019

3.1%

0.4%

0.5%

1.9%

1.4%

-1.0%

0.5%

-1.5%

0.4%

-2.6%

0.4%

3.3%

6.8%

2018

-0.4%

0.7%

-0.2%

0.9%

2.4%

0.2%

0.6%

1.2%

-0.4%

1.3%

-1.4%

-4.8%

0.0%

  1. Share (VTA.NA) performance (annualised figures with dividends re-invested). Source: Bbg (TRA function)
  2. Performance of published NAV (including dividend payments).
  3. Calculated as the most recent annual dividend payments versus the month-end share price (VTA.NA).
  4. Calculated as total income divided by the most recent annual dividend payments.

Asset Breakdown

Top 10 Underlying Exposures

As a % of Gross Assets Value

USD CLO Equity 21.9%

USD CLO Debt 15.3%

EUR CLO Equity 26.7%

EUR CLO Debt 21.6%

CMV 5.1%

Bank Balance Sheet Transactions 1.8%

Cash Corporate Credit Equity 0.9%

ABS Residual Positions 0.6%

Cash or equivalent 1.0%

Others 0.0%

Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023

Historical Performance

500

450

400

TotalCumulativeReturn

350

300

Dividends)(Gross

250

200

150

100

50

0

-50

-100

-150

2009

2016

2008

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Bloomberg, as of October 2023

Issuer

%

Bloomberg Industry Group

Altice France SA/France

0.8%

Telecommunications

Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC

0.6%

Media

EG Group Ltd

0.6%

Retail

Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH

0.5%

Pharmaceuticals

BMC Software Inc

0.4%

Software

McAfee LLC

0.4%

Computers

Verisure Holding AB

0.5%

Commercial Services

Asurion LLC

0.4%

Insurance

Masmovil Holdphone SA

0.4%

Telecommunications

Solera Holdings Inc

0.3%

Software

Source: Intex, Bloomberg, AXA IM Paris as of October 2023 - unaudited figures - not accounting for unsettled trades

Figures expressed in % of the NAV

Portfolio Rating Breakdown

21%

BB

14%

B

65%

NR / NA

Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023

Volta Finance Ltd

Monthly Report- October 2023

Monthly Commentary

Volta Finance posted another positive monthly performance in October 2023 (+0.5%) bringing the YTD performance to 19.1%.

As Portfolio Managers, we always try to think outside the box and implement our views in order to optimize returns whilst keeping enough flexibility to face "exogenous shocks" should they arise. The breakout of an unexpected full-blown conflict in the Middle-East had - and still has - grounds to embody such an event as its implications may send shockwaves far beyond the peninsula. In the meantime, we were also conscious of the mixed economic indicators released worldwide as on one side the US and China displayed favorable GDP growth numbers hinting to a recovery in terms of consumer spending while on the other side Europe was facing stagnant growth outlooks amid fiscal concerns. The trajectory of the Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) was dictated by those elements, it peaked at 96.7% in late September then retraced to 95.0% by mid-October. Following the dovish stance from the Fed post data release, it rebounded and closed at 95.4% on the 1st of November. The price moves on CLO debt tranches were down, unsurprisingly: the average USD CLO BB tranche price moved from 88.9% in September to 87.7% in October (JPM CLO Index).

Our trading actions were skewed towards buyers of Risk as we deployed the proceeds of the asset sales implemented last month to buy c. Eur 10mm of low mezzanine risk - spread across five individual tickets. As market widened and offered opportunities fit for Volta Finance's target return, we believe the entry point was right.

As of end of October 2023, Volta's NAV was €239.4m, i.e. €6.54 per share.

*It should be noted that approximately 5.95% of Volta's GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as of the month-end date are normally available only after Volta's NAV has already been published. Volta's policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta's appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was 5.55% as of 31 September 2023, 0.40% as of 30 June 2023.

  • "performances" of asset classes are calculated as the Dietz-performance of the assets in each bucket, taking into account the Mark-to-Market of the assets at period ends, payments received from the assets over the period, and ignoring changes in cross-currency rates. Nevertheless, some residual currency effects could impact the aggregate value of the portfolio when aggregating each bucket.

Currency and Geography exposures (%)

Volta's underlying sub asset classes monthly performances** were as follow: -2.2% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +0.8% for CLO Equity tranches, -0.3% for CLO Debt tranches and +5% for Cash Corporate Credit and ABS. No real impact of FX in October (long USD vs. EUR), with a contribution - although positive - of only +0.1% in terms of performance.

In terms of activity, we remain invested in two US CLO warehouses while the European warehouse stake will be converted imminently into the CLO's Equity tranche as well as the Single-B. For the reminder, the warehouse's IRR is expected in the 20% and the overall investment above 15% IRR.

Currency

20%

EURO

GBP

80%

48%

Geography

1%

51%

Other

Source: Intex, Bloomberg, AXA IM Paris as of October 2023 - unaudited figures - not accounting for unsettled trades

Figures expressed in % of the NAV

Portfolio Composition by Asset Type

Last Eighteen Months Performance Attribution

Market Value (€m)

Breakdown (% GAV)

USD CLO Equity

21.9%

USD CLO Debt

15.3%

CLO

233.3

EUR CLO Equity

26.7%

EUR CLO Debt

21.6%

CMV

5.1%

CLO Warehouse

5.1%

Synthetic Corporate Credit Equity

0.0%

Synthetic Credit

4.3

Synthetic Corporate Credit Debt

0.0%

Bank Balance Sheet Transactions

1.8%

Cash Corporate

2.1

Cash Corporate Credit Equity

0.9%

Credit

Cash Corporate Credit Debt

0.0%

ABS

1.6

ABS Residual Positions

0.6%

ABS Debt

0.0%

Cash or equivalen

2.4

Cash or equivalent

1.0%

GAV

243.7

Liability

-

Debt from Repurchase Agreement

0.0%

Fees due

(4.3)

Fees due to Investment Manager

(1.8)%

Estimated NAV

239.4

Per Share

6.54

Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

Interests & Coupons

Net MtoM Impact Ex Ccy

Source: AXA IM, as of October 2023

Volta Finance Ltd

Monthly Report- October 2023

Important Information

This monthly report is published by AXA Investment Managers Paris ("AXA IM"), in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager (within the meaning of Directive 2011/61/EU, the "AIFM Directive") of Volta Finance Limited (the «Company») whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM. This monthly report is intended only for the person to whom it has been delivered. By obtaining access to and reviewing this monthly report, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the following: No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without the prior written permission of AXA IM. This monthly report does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of the Company whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM, or securities of any other entity (together, the "Securities"). The Securities described in this monthly report may not be eligible for sale in some states or countries and may not be suitable for all types of investors. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Securities in the Company may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly into the United States or to U.S. Persons. Nor shall this monthly report or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution or publication (on the Company's website or otherwise) form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to the Securities. This monthly report does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the Securities. The information contained herein is for information purposes only, does not purport to contain all the information that may be required to evaluate the Company or any other entity or their respective financial positions. This monthly report speaks only as of its date and neither AXA IM nor the Company is under any obligation to update the information contained herein. Certain information and estimates contained herein are originated by or derived from third parties and the accu- racy and completeness of such information and estimates has not been verified. It should also be noted that the financial information contained herein has not been audited. No representation or warranty whatsoever, whether express or implied, is given by or on behalf of AXA IM, the Company, their affiliates, or their respective directors, officers or employees or any other person as to (a) the accuracy or completeness of the information or (b) the opinions contained in this monthly report. None of AXA IM, the Company, any of their affiliates, or their respective direc- tors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any such information or opinions. Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to past or future performance of the Company, any other entity, any Securities or any asset class in the Company's portfolio. The figures provided that relate to past months or years and past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance or construed as a reliable indicator as to future performance. Throughout this review, the citation of specific trades or strategies is intended to illustrate some of the investment methodologies and philosophies of the Company, as implemented by AXA IM. The historical success or AXA IM's belief in the future success, of any of these trades or strategies is not indicative of, and has no bearing on, future results. No statement in this monthly report is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast and there can be no assurance that the assumptions described herein, the returns and targets (including without limitation target portfolio composition) indicated herein will be achieved. The views and opinions expressed herein include forward-looking statements which may or may not be accurate. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like ''believe'', ''expect'', ''anticipate'', or similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date of this report. AXA IM disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The valuation of financial assets can vary significantly from the prices that the AXA IM could obtain if it sought to liquidate the positions on behalf of the Company due to market conditions and general economic environment. Such valuations do not constitute a fairness or similar opinion and should not be regarded as such. They follow the valuation policy of the Company as adapted from time to time in the best interests of the shareholders, taking into account the conditions of financial markets at that time. Volta qualifies as an alternative investment fund within the meaning of the AIFM Directive and is notified as such under the license held by AXA IM with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") in France.

Editor: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS, a company incorporated under the laws of France, having its registered office located at Tour Majunga, 6, Place de la Pyramide 92908 Paris - La Défense cedex - France, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 353 534 506, a Portfolio Management Company, holder of AMF Approval no. GP 92-08, issued on 7 April 1992.

Contact:

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

François Touati

Francois.touati@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 80 22Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

