Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Volta Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTA   US92873V1026

VOLTA INC.

(VLTA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.190 USD   +4.78%
01:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Volta Inc. - VLTA; VLTA WS
PR
04/28Volta Partners With Michigan State, DTE Energy for Analytics Software Use
MT
04/28Volta Partners With the State of Michigan and DTE Energy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Volta Inc. - VLTA; VLTA WS

05/03/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLTA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Volta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 28, 2022, Volta announced that both of its co-founders had resigned—namely, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President, both of whom served as Directors of the Company. 

On this news, Volta's stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 18.4%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-volta-inc--vlta-vlta-ws-301537966.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VOLTA INC.
01:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Volta..
PR
04/28Volta Partners With Michigan State, DTE Energy for Analytics Software Use
MT
04/28Volta Partners With the State of Michigan and DTE Energy
BU
04/28Volta Partners with the State of Michigan and DTE Energy
CI
04/26Scotiabank Cuts Belo Sun Target to $0.65 After Volte Grande Project Rulings, Maintains ..
MT
04/26Belo Sun Mining Down 47% as Reports On Two Court Rulings For Volte Grande Gold Project
MT
04/26Belo Sun Mining Reports On Two Court Rulings For Volte Grande Gold Project
MT
04/26VLTA ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 31, 2022 in the..
PR
04/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Volta..
PR
04/20SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Widen Lead Over Discretionary Stocks This Afternoo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLTA INC.
More recommendations