    VLTA   US92873V1026

VOLTA INC.

(VLTA)
Volta : Announces New Station Installation in Lawrenceville, Georgia

09/02/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, announced today that it has further extended its market penetration with the installation of new charging stations at AMC Theatres in Georgia. The exact address of these charging stations is 825 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.

Volta Announces New Station Installation in Lawrenceville, Georgia (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

The new charging stations at AMC Theatres further Volta’s mission to build convenient, simple and delightful charging infrastructure that is seamlessly incorporated into a driver’s everyday experience.

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 308 M 308 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTA INC.0.00%308
NEXTERA ENERGY10.62%167 416
ENEL S.P.A.-5.70%93 994
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.90%81 642
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.53%77 475
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.00%70 391