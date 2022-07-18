Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Volta Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VLTA   US92873V1026

VOLTA INC.

(VLTA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
1.680 USD   +9.80%
Volta : IBM Safeguarded Copy

07/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Ensure that data is safe, secure and recoverable with a transparent and easy-to-manage solution.

When an organization is breached, their business is disrupted, valuable data is lost, and their brand reputation is damaged. Every year, the average cost of a breach increases to the point where these unfortunate events are catastrophic. Data protection and cybersecurity are key to an organization's safety and success.

Traditional disaster recovery solutions no longer cut it when it comes to protecting against accidental or intentional data corruption, because they weren't built to prevent the kind of content-level destruction bad actors utilize today.

It's important to have immutable backups hidden from attackers so that when they hit, they can not find or corrupt the copies of your data. IBM's solution for this is called IBM Safeguarded Copy. It's a virtual air gap that takes immutable snapshots or point-in-time copies that are protected from being altered or deleted because of malicious destruction, ransomware, or user errors.

Important features of Safeguarded Copy:

The future of data protection is here, and it's asking IT teams to transition from an availability mindset to a cyber resilience (CR) mindset. Cyber resilience aims at the ability of an organization to continue to operate with the least amount of disruption despite cyberattacks and outages. Cyber resilience expands the scope of protection, covering both cybersecurity and business continuity. Talk to Volta about Cyber Recovery as a Service.

Disclaimer

Volta Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 73,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 257 M 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart VOLTA INC.
Duration : Period :
Volta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,53 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brandt Hastings Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Francois Pascal Chadwick Chief Financial Officer
Vincent T. Cubbage Co-Chairman
Katherine J. Savitt Co-Chairman
Praveen K. Mandal Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTA INC.-79.16%257
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.-39.27%3 899
WALLBOX N.V.-48.59%1 356
EVGO, INC.-27.06%500
FASTNED B.V.-51.32%408
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-70.35%75