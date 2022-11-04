Advanced search
Volta Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

11/04/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Volta Inc. ("Volta" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLTA) today announced that the Company will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested investors and other parties can listen to the live conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.voltacharging.com.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing + 1-888-999-6281 (domestic) or + 1-848-280-6550 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing +1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The PIN for the replay is 11152525. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 28, 2022.

About Volta Inc.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company. Volta's unique network of charging stations powers vehicles and drives business growth while accelerating a clean energy future. Volta delivers value to site partners, brands, and consumers by installing charging stations that feature large-format digital advertising screens located steps away from the entrances of popular commercial locations. Retailers can attract and influence foot traffic, advertisers can precisely target audiences, and EV drivers can charge their vehicles seamlessly as they go about their daily routines. Volta's extensive network leverages its proprietary PredictEV™ platform, which uses sophisticated behavioral science and machine learning technology to help commercial property owners, cities, and electric utilities plan EV infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.voltacharging.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
