Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Shareholders holding 8,058,375 common shares, or 19.23% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting.

The following table details the results:

Volta Metals Ltd. 2024 Meeting Results Resolution Votes

for Votes

against Votes

withheld Set the number of Directors at six (6) 99.85% 0.15% 0.00% Elect Kerem Usenmez as Director 99.99% 0.00% 0.01% Elect Bradley Humphrey as Director 97.98% 0.00% 2.02% Elect Dr. Mark Cruise as Director 99.99% 0.00% 0.01% Elect Alison Sagateh Williams as Director 99.99% 0.00% 0.01% Elect Michael Hoffman as Director 99.99% 0.00% 0.01% Elect Fady Mansour as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Appointment of Davidson & Company, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Approval of Long-Term Equity Compensation Plan 99.85% 0.15% 0.00%

The Board would like to welcome Fady Mansour as a new director to the Company. Mr. Mansour is the Managing Partner of Ethical Capital Partners, and a successful criminal lawyer based in Ottawa. Mr. Mansour has replaced Murray Hinz, who did not stand for re-election. The Board and Management of Volta wish to acknowledge Mr. Hinz's contribution and commitment to the Company.

Insider Participation in June 17, 2024 Private Placement

On June 17, 2024, the Company reported that it had closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 9,100,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $455,000. For further details, please see the Company's press release issued on June 17, 2024.

Including Mr. Mansour, insiders acquired an aggregate of 3,700,000 Units under the Offering.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in northwestern Ontario, considered one of the world's most prolific, emerging hard-rock lithium districts. To learn more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West Lithium Project, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 416.919.9060

Email: info@voltametals.ca

Website: www.voltametals.ca

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offerings and the receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; the fact that Volta's interests in its mineral properties are options only and there are no guarantee that such interest, if earned, will be certain; the future prices and demand for lithium; and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213631