Advanced talks on the sale of the majority stake in GreenCluster GmbH
May 29, 2024 at 04:44 pm EDT
Paderborn, May 29, 2024 – Voltabox AG ("Company") is currently in advanced discussions regarding the sale of its 80% share in GreenCluster GmbH as well as the shareholder loans granted. The company expects sales proceeds of a mid six-figure amount. For the company's "VoltaStore" division, which exclusively comprises the investment in GreenCluster GmbH, the company forecasts revenues of € 7 million for the 2024 fiscal year and thus around two thirds of the company's total consolidated revenues of around € 10.5 million.
Whether or not an agreement will be reached by the negotiating parties as well as the terms of such an agreement will depend on the further progress of the discussions.
About Voltabox AG
Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. For more information, visit www.voltabox.ag.
Voltabox AG is a Germany-based system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications. The Company has three business units: Voltapower offers advanced battery systems used in forklifts, mining vehicles, agricultural machinery, construction vehicles, municipal utility vehicles, electric buses for public transport and automated guided vehicles, among others; Voltaforce develops and produces lithium-ion batteries for the mass market, including starter batteries for motorcycles and sports cars, as well as monoblock batteries for industrial machines and battery systems for 48-volt mild hybrid applications, and Voltamotion works on developing supplemental drive components, including power electronics for the complete electrification of high-performance vehicles. The Company operates production sites in Germany and the United States, as well as a research and development center in Aachen, Germany.