  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Voltabox AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBX   DE000A2E4LE9

VOLTABOX AG

(VBX)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  11:20 2022-11-25 am EST
1.050 EUR   +0.96%
01:29pVoltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital
EQ
11/17Afr : Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
08/23Voltabox AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

11/25/2022 | 01:29pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

25-Nov-2022 / 19:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

 

Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

Paderborn, November 25, 2022 – The Management Board of Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company from currently € 17,407,500 by up to € 1,740,750 to up to € 19,148,249 by issuing 1,740,750 new ordinary bearer shares with no par value, each such share with a pro-rata value of € 1.00 of the Company’s share capital (the "New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4.5 of the Company’s Articles of Association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription right of the Company's shareholders was excluded pursuant to sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2022.

The New Shares shall be admitted to trading without prospectus on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) and included in the existing listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used by the Company to strengthen its equity base and to expand its business segments as part of its strategic corporate development.

The transaction is accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.

 

 

Important note

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities of Voltabox AG. No public offer has been or will be made and no prospectus will be published in connection with this transaction. The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States of America. The New Shares may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America.

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of renewable energies through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. GreenCluster offers system solutions based on photovoltaic systems and energy storage systems and also implements intelligent energy use models.

 

Contact

Voltabox AG

Patrick Zabel (CEO)

Technologiepark 32

33100 Paderborn

Email: investor@voltabox.ag

25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1498095

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1498095  25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498095&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
