DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New strategic anchor shareholder to invest in Voltabox



13-Nov-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New strategic anchor shareholder to invest in Voltabox

Delbrück, November 13, 2021 - The Management Board of Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has been informed by paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA that it has sold 49% of its most recently held 51% stake in the company. A block of shares amounting to 28% has been acquired by the strategic investor Trionity Invest GmbH. A stake of around 21% is now held by the Swiss financial investor EW-Trade AG. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place at short notice.

Trionity Invest GmbH is an affiliate of Triathlon Holding GmbH, a group of companies primarily active in the development, production and marketing of industrial batteries, particularly for use in intralogistics applications. The new anchor shareholder intends to actively support Voltabox AG in its ongoing restructuring.

Following the completion of the sale, Walter Schäfers and Hermann-Josef Börnemeier have stepped down from their mandets as members of the Supervisory Board of Voltabox AG. The Management Board is going to submit an application to the respective registration court in order to appoint new members to the Supervisory Board.

Immediately prior to this, on November 12, 2021, Voltabox AG has realized the announced divestment of its automotive business, which particularly includes the production of starter batteries for motorcycles and racing cars, to paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA. The transaction to paragon as the former majority shareholder in a dominant position is a related party transaction pursuant to § 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The transaction with a volume of ? 8.6 million is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board.



About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, agricultural and construction machinery and forklifts.

Voltabox is based in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany).

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.



Contact

Voltabox AG



Artegastrasse 1

33129 Delbrück, Germany

Email: investor@voltabox.ag