    VBX   DE000A2E4LE9

VOLTABOX AG

(VBX)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  01/17 11:38:34 am EST
1.454 EUR   -2.28%
04/28Voltabox AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28Voltabox Takes Path out of Consolidation in 2021 - Significantly Reduced Revenue in Line With Expectations
EQ
03/16Voltabox Shares Up 15% on CEO Change
MT
Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/18/2022 | 09:46am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.05.2022 / 15:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quarterly-reports.html

18.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1355927  18.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
All news about VOLTABOX AG
04/28Voltabox AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28Voltabox Takes Path out of Consolidation in 2021 - Significantly Reduced Revenue in Lin..
EQ
03/16Voltabox Shares Up 15% on CEO Change
MT
03/16Jürgen Pampel Recalled as Member of the Management Board of Voltabox AG - Patrick Zabel..
EQ
03/16Jürgen Pampel Recalled as Member of the Management Board of Voltabox AG
EQ
03/16Voltabox Ag Announces Board Changes
CI
03/16Voltabox Ag Announces CEO Changes
CI
02/22Voltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital
EQ
02/21Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10..
EQ
02/14Voltabox business still heavily impacted by supply chain situation
EQ
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 25,3 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Zabel Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Dieter Frers Chief Executive Officer
Hermann-Josef Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Westemeyer Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTABOX AG-3.32%27
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-28.14%146 181
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%75 342
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-34.00%21 981
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-6.25%8 452
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.80%7 877