  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Voltabox AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBX   DE000A2E4LE9

VOLTABOX AG

(VBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

02/21/2022 | 03:12pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

21-Feb-2022 / 21:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

Paderborn, February 21, 2022 - The Management Board of Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company from currently ? 15,825,000 by up to ? 1,582,500 to up to ? 17,407,500 by issuing 1,582,500 new ordinary bearer shares with no par value, each such share with a pro-rata value of ? 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4.5 of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription right of the Company's shareholders was excluded pursuant to sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The New Shares shall be offered for purchase in a private placement exclusively with qualified investors at a price close to the stock exchange price. To ensure the feasibility of the Cash Capital Increase, the Company has executed a backstop agreement with Trionity Invest GmbH, which as an anchor shareholder already holds 30.21 % of the shares in Voltabox AG. In this agreement, Trionity Invest has undertaken to subscribe and purchase all non-placed New Shares at a price of ? 1.30. The New Shares shall be admitted to trading without prospectus on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) and included in the existing listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used by the Company to strengthen its equity base and, as part of its realignment, to finance its operating business.

The transaction is accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.

 

Important note
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities of Voltabox AG. No public offer has been or will be made and no prospectus will be published in connection with this transaction. The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States of America. The New Shares may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America.

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery.


Contact

Voltabox AG

Jürgen Pampel (CEO)
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Email: investor@voltabox.ag

21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1284997

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1284997  21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
