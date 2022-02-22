Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Voltabox AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBX   DE000A2E4LE9

VOLTABOX AG

(VBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

02/22/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Voltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

22.02.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

Paderborn, February 22, 2022 - Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital that was resolved yesterday. A total of 1,582,500 new shares were issued at a price of ? 1.30 per new share (the "Placement Price"). The price is above the 5-day weighted average price and the closing price of the Voltabox share on the Tradegate Exchange on February 18, 2022, the last trading day prior to the resolution. Based on the dutiful assessment of the Management Board, the Placement Price is therefore not significantly lower than the stock market price pursuant to Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). As a result of the issue of 1,582,500 new bearer shares with no par value, the Company's share capital has now increased to ? 17,407,500.

The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of ? 2,057,250 from the capital increase. The net proceeds will be used by the Company to strengthen its equity base and, as part of its realignment, to finance its operating business.

Admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) is expected for the beginning of the next week. The New Shares will carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The placement of the New Shares was accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.


Über die Voltabox AG

Die im Regulierten Markt (Prime Standard) der Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M. notierte Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9) ist ein technologiegetriebener Anbieter für Elektromobilitätslösungen in industriellen Anwendungen. Kerngeschäft sind sichere, hochentwickelte und leistungsstarke Batteriesysteme auf Lithium-Ionen-Basis, die modular und in Serie gefertigt werden. Die Batteriesysteme finden vor allem Verwendung in Bussen für den Personennahverkehr sowie in Land- und Baumaschinen.


Kontakt

Voltabox AG

Jürgen Pampel (CEO)
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
E-Mail: investor@voltabox.ag


22.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1285005

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1285005  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VOLTABOX AG
02:02aVoltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital
EQ
02/21Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10..
EQ
02/14Voltabox business still heavily impacted by supply chain situation
EQ
02/14Negative result in 2021 weighs on Voltabox equity - sales slightly above expectations
EQ
01/13Strategic Anchor Investor Trionity Invest to Increase Voltabox Shareholding
EQ
2021Voltabox AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Voltabox Management and New Anchor Shareholders in Close Talks about Future Strategy
EQ
2021DGAP-RPT : Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act..
EQ
2021VOLTABOX AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
EQ
2021New strategic anchor shareholder to invest in Voltabox
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,4 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net income 2020 -37,1 M -42,0 M -42,0 M
Net Debt 2020 11,5 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float -
Chart VOLTABOX AG
Duration : Period :
Voltabox AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Pampel Chief Sales Officer
Patrick Zabel Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Klaus Dieter Frers Chief Executive Officer
Hermann-Josef Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTABOX AG-3.32%26
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-13.27%187 643
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-27.36%25 731
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-20.49%10 708
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-17.50%9 345
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-31.39%6 581