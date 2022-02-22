DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Voltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital



22.02.2022 / 08:00

Voltabox Successfully Completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

Paderborn, February 22, 2022 - Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital that was resolved yesterday. A total of 1,582,500 new shares were issued at a price of ? 1.30 per new share (the "Placement Price"). The price is above the 5-day weighted average price and the closing price of the Voltabox share on the Tradegate Exchange on February 18, 2022, the last trading day prior to the resolution. Based on the dutiful assessment of the Management Board, the Placement Price is therefore not significantly lower than the stock market price pursuant to Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). As a result of the issue of 1,582,500 new bearer shares with no par value, the Company's share capital has now increased to ? 17,407,500.

The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of ? 2,057,250 from the capital increase. The net proceeds will be used by the Company to strengthen its equity base and, as part of its realignment, to finance its operating business.

Admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) is expected for the beginning of the next week. The New Shares will carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The placement of the New Shares was accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.



Über die Voltabox AG

Die im Regulierten Markt (Prime Standard) der Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M. notierte Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9) ist ein technologiegetriebener Anbieter für Elektromobilitätslösungen in industriellen Anwendungen. Kerngeschäft sind sichere, hochentwickelte und leistungsstarke Batteriesysteme auf Lithium-Ionen-Basis, die modular und in Serie gefertigt werden. Die Batteriesysteme finden vor allem Verwendung in Bussen für den Personennahverkehr sowie in Land- und Baumaschinen.