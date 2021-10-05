Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Voltabox AG
  News
  Summary
    VBX   DE000A2E4LE9

VOLTABOX AG

(VBX)
  Report
Voltabox finalizes sale of US business and adjusts forecast

10/05/2021 | 11:33am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast Voltabox finalizes sale of US business and adjusts forecast 05-Oct-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voltabox finalizes sale of US business and adjusts forecast

Delbrück, Germany, October 5, 2021 - As announced, Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has successfully completed the sale of its US subsidiaries. Voltabox of North America, Inc., as well as Voltabox of Texas, Inc., will be fully acquired by a buyer from the company's North American customer base as part of an asset deal. The closing took place in parallel with the signing of the contract. The purchase price amounts to a mid-single-digit million euro sum. The Management Board attributes this step to the outlook for a sustained improvement in Voltabox AG's profitability, as the company's US business has been consistently loss-making in recent years.

As a result of the sale of the US business and the announced transfer of the automotive business to paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, the Management Board of Voltabox AG has adjusted the forecast for the current fiscal year. Sales expectations are also impacted by bottlenecks in the supply of materials, which will postpone production ramp-ups planned for the second half of the year into the coming fiscal year. Accordingly, the Voltabox Management Board expects full-year revenues of EUR 2.5 million for the industrial business remaining after all transactions. The forecast EBITDA margin was

-15 % so far and free cash flow EUR -5 million. Since the sale of the automotive business has not yet been finalized, the Management Board is currently unable to adequately estimate the effects on earnings and therefore discontinues its EBITDA forecast until further notice. Free cash flow will now be clearly positive but cannot be quantified conclusively at the present time either. The anticipated proceeds will be used in full to reduce liabilities. In view of the expected timely entry of the new anchor shareholder, the Management Board will coordinate the strategy of Voltabox AG with the new main shareholders in the coming months and ensure preparations for the restart of the postponed production runs.

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, agricultural and construction machinery and forklifts.

Voltabox is based in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany).

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.

Contact

Voltabox AG Patrick Zabel Artegastrasse 1 33129 Delbrück, Germany Email: investor@voltabox.ag

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Voltabox AG 
              Artegastraße 1 
              33129 Delbrück 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)5250 9930 964 
Fax:          +49 (0)5250 9930 901 
E-mail:       info@voltabox.ag 
Internet:     www.voltabox.ag 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4LE9 
WKN:          A2E4LE 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1237718 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237718 05-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237718&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 22,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2020 -37,1 M -43,0 M -43,0 M
Net Debt 2020 11,5 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 39,1 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 40,0%
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Pampel Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Patrick Zabel Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
