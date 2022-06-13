Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voltalia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-06-13 am EDT
19.74 EUR   -6.67%
01:53pVOLTALIA : 2021 Universal Registration document
PU
06/07Voltalia will be part of the Euronext Tech Leaders
GL
06/07Voltalia will be part of the Euronext Tech Leaders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Renewable Energy buys wind power project in Brazil

06/13/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Atlas Renewable Energy is entering the wind power market in Brazil with the acquisition of a project being developed in Minas Gerais, the company's Brazil general manager, Luis Pita, told Reuters on Monday.

Atlas bought the project from Voltalia, a French company that also works with renewable energy in Brazil. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The complex will have 378 megawatts of installed capacity and will be the company's first investment in wind power in Brazil.

Atlas owns just over 3 Gigawatts in solar projects that are operational or under construction in Chile, Uruguay, Mexico, and Brazil.

"We decided to tap another energy source because we have to complement the offer that the market wants, our market wants energy 24/7," said Pita, referring to the combination of different energy generation methods, since wind power is generated mainly at night, and solar during the day.

Atlas is seeking long-term agreements with large power-intensive consumers to sell the project's energy and expects to close a deal soon, Pita added. (Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Siqueira; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.70% 5.3218 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
VOLTALIA SA -6.67% 19.74 Real-time Quote.7.58%
All news about VOLTALIA SA
01:53pVOLTALIA : 2021 Universal Registration document
PU
06/07Voltalia will be part of the Euronext Tech Leaders
GL
06/07Voltalia will be part of the Euronext Tech Leaders
AQ
06/06Voltalia launches its second employee share purchase plan
GL
05/31Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from May 23 to May 24, 2022 (in Frenc..
GL
05/31Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from May 23 to May 24, 2022 (in Frenc..
AQ
05/30Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from May 16 to May 20, 2022 (in Frenc..
GL
05/30Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from May 16 to May 20, 2022 (in Frenc..
AQ
05/23Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from May 09 to May 13, 2022 (in Frenc..
GL
05/23Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from May 09 to May 13, 2022 (in Frenc..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLTALIA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 451 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2022 40,9 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 200 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 876 M 1 957 M 1 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 299
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,15 €
Average target price 21,63 €
Spread / Average Target 2,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA7.58%2 115
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION1.78%13 395
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.10.31%12 452
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.16%9 469
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.20%4 500
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.48%3 856