Atlas Renewable Energy buys wind power project in Brazil

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Atlas Renewable Energy is
entering the wind power market in Brazil with the acquisition of
a project being developed in Minas Gerais, the company's Brazil
general manager, Luis Pita, told Reuters on Monday.
Atlas bought the project from Voltalia, a French
company that also works with renewable energy in Brazil. The
value of the deal was not disclosed.
The complex will have 378 megawatts of installed capacity
and will be the company's first investment in wind power in
Brazil.
Atlas owns just over 3 Gigawatts in solar projects that are
operational or under construction in Chile, Uruguay, Mexico, and
Brazil.
"We decided to tap another energy source because we have to
complement the offer that the market wants, our market wants
energy 24/7," said Pita, referring to the combination of
different energy generation methods, since wind power is
generated mainly at night, and solar during the day.
Atlas is seeking long-term agreements with large
power-intensive consumers to sell the project's energy and
expects to close a deal soon, Pita added.
(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Siqueira;
Editing by David Gregorio)