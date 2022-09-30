Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voltalia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
18.00 EUR   +2.62%
12:02pAvailability of the half-year financial report
GL
12:01pAvailability of the half-year financial report
AQ
09/28Voltalia Sa : Half-Year Results 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Availability of the half-year financial report

09/30/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Availability of the half-year financial report

First half of the 2022 financial year

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report.

Voltalia announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from January 1 to June 30, 2022 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

It includes the half-year 2022 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company’s website (www.voltalia.com), and an English version will be made available shortly.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2022 revenues, 19 october 2022 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1 450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.x
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

Attachment


All news about VOLTALIA SA
12:02pAvailability of the half-year financial report
GL
12:01pAvailability of the half-year financial report
AQ
09/28Voltalia Sa : Half-Year Results 2022
GL
09/28Voltalia Sa : Half-Year Results 2022
AQ
09/28Voltalia SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/27Voltalia To Provide Solar Energy To Home Improvement Retailer Leroy Merlin From New Fre..
MT
09/26Leroy Merlin chooses Voltalia to supply solar energy to its sites in France
GL
09/26Leroy Merlin chooses Voltalia to supply solar energy to its sites in France
AQ
09/26Leroy Merlin Chooses Voltalia to Supply Solar Energy to Its Sites in France
CI
09/22Voltalia To Build Five Small Solar Power Plants In Portugal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLTALIA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 479 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2022 30,2 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 137 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,6x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 1 667 M 1 628 M 1 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 299
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,54 €
Average target price 21,74 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Sylvine Bouan Finance Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-10.78%1 628
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.17.43%12 299
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-5.05%11 664
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-7.81%8 689
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.89%4 830
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-6.79%3 369