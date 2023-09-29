Availability of the half-year financial report

First half of the 2023 financial year

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report

Voltalia announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from January 1 to June 30, 2023 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

It includes the half-year 2023 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company’s website (www.voltalia.com), and an English version will be made available shortly.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2023turnover, October 25, 2023 (after market closing)

About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com ) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1 700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.x

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

