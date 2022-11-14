EthiFinance awards Voltalia a bronze medal for its extra-financial performance in 2022

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies and Mission-driven Company, has been included in the Gaïa index for the fifth consecutive year. This stock market index developed by EthiFinance distinguishes the best performing French stocks in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Gaïa Research, EthiFinance's extra-financial rating subsidiary, evaluates companies according to a framework of approximately 140 criteria divided into four pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and Stakeholders. The rating assesses the degree of transparency of information, the maturity of policies implemented and the progress made by the company in terms of sustainable development.

Voltalia is ranked second among companies in its sector. Voltalia also received a bronze medal for its ESG performance, ranking 107th among French companies in the Gaïa index out of a total of 371 companies evaluated.

Voltalia is the leading Mission-driven Company in its sector and outperforms the Gaïa index in a number of areas such as the fight against climate change, the functioning of governance bodies and supplier relations. With 89% of its sales eligible for the European Green Taxonomy, Voltalia is in fact mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Voltalia has been making steady progress in the Gaïa index since its first participation five years ago, with an overall score of 65/100 in 2022, nine points higher than in 2021 (56/100)*, and well above the average score for its sector category (50/100).

" We are very proud to see our ESG performance recognised once again. The constant progression of our rating by EthiFinance underlines the relevance of our environmental and social mission, which guides our operational and financial strategy. We will continue our actions for the benefit of the climate and human development with transparency, humility and ambition," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)

Gaïa Research is the rating agency of the EthiFinance group specialising in the evaluation of the ESG performance of companies listed on European stock markets. Gaïa Research evaluates the companies in its coverage according to a framework of approximately 140 criteria divided into four pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders. The evaluation process includes the collection and control of publicly available ESG information for three years, a phase of dialogue with the company to complete and clarify the data collected and the verification of the consistency and homogenisation of the data in order to calculate and publish an overall rating.

* Each year, the Gaïa standard evolves and new criteria are included to better take into account the various aspects of sustainability, hence the updated ratings compared to the press release of November 24, 2021.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

