    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:25:18 2023-03-21 pm EDT
15.80 EUR   -2.11%
02:01pIn Portugal, Voltalia signs a Corporate PPA with BA Glass Group and starts production at its Garrido cluster
GL
02:00pIn Portugal, Voltalia signs a Corporate PPA with BA Glass Group and starts production at its Garrido cluster
AQ
03/10Voltalia enters the SBF 120
GL
In Portugal, Voltalia signs a Corporate PPA with BA Glass Group and starts production at its Garrido cluster

03/21/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
In Portugal, Voltalia signs a Corporate PPA with BA Glass Group and starts production at its Garrido cluster

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the signing of a 15-year power sales contract with BA Glass Group, a European leader in the production of hollow glass for the beverage and food industries.

With the sale contract, BA Glass Group will have access to cheap, decarbonised electricity for 15 years. BA Glass Group will be supplied by two solar power plants, representing a capacity of 12.4 megawatts, out of the total 50.6 megawatts of the Garrido cluster. With the BA Glass Group contract, the entire 50.6 megawatts of the cluster has been secured by long-term Corporate PPAs.

After the start of construction of the cluster in September 2022, the first kilowatthours of electricity were fed into the grid in March 2023.

Once fully operational, the Garrido cluster will prevent more than 46,685 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere each year. The cluster also provides solutions to the high inflation in energy prices and possible energy rationing for large industrial consumers.

" We are very pleased to sign this Corporate PPA with BA Glass and to announce the start of electricity production at the Garrido cluster. With this project, Voltalia is once again providing its customers with renewable and competitive electricity production ", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: FY 2022 results, on March 23, 2023 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Loris Daougabel
ldaougabel@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 485 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2022 32,5 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2022 835 M 895 M 895 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,4x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 2 111 M 2 262 M 2 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 61,9%
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,14 €
Average target price 21,09 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Sylvine Bouan Finance Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-5.39%2 262
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-3.38%12 312
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION15.11%11 348
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-22.42%7 975
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.57%4 875
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-3.76%3 708