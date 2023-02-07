Signing of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 490

million euros

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the signing of a new 250 million euros syndicated credit facility. This new credit line replicates the innovative framework of those put in place in 2019 and 2021: the interest rate may be subsidized depending on the achievement of certain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.

"The signing of this new syndicated loan allows us to almost double the amount of bank facilities we have at our disposal today. We warmly thank our banking partners, both old and new, for this vote of confidence. As in 2019 and 2021, this financing, the cost of which will be linked to the achievement of non-financial objectives, underlines our desire to pursue concrete CSR actions in the exercise of our mission: improving the global environment by promoting local development", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The 250 million euros loan, with a maturity of 5 years extendable to 7 years, is composed of a revolving credit facility (for two thirds) and a term loan that can be drawn down for two years (for one third). The loan also benefits from an extension clause allowing the amount to be increased during the life of the loan.

This new syndicated loan comes in addition to the 170 million euros already in place in June 2021. Its purpose is to strengthen the Group's financial flexibility in the context of its continued growth. It will be used, for example, to pre-finance construction work on new power plants before project financing is drawn down. This approach is particularly well suited to Europe, where clients are willing to pay a higher price if projects are started quickly.

The new financing is Sustainability-Linked, i.e. the interest rates will potentially be affected by the Group's achievement of the following non-financial objectives:

Occupational health and safety performance;

Business conduct and ethics;

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance of the company as assessed by the Gaïa extra-financial rating carried out by the EthiFinance1 agency.





This loan was contracted with a syndicate of eight banking partners: BNP Paribas, CACIB as Mandated Arrangers and Bookrunners, Natixis as Lead Arranger and Credit Agent, and Arkéa, Pireaus, La Banque Postale, CIC and Goldman Sachs as Arrangers.

EthiFinance conducted the extra-financial analysis of Voltalia to establish its ESG rating.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has a generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing a total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Mid & Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

1 As agreed in 2019 with EthiFinance for the structuring of the previous transaction, the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance has committed to provide an annual ESG rating based on its Gaïa methodology adapted to European small and mid-caps.

