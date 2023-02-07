Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voltalia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:28 2023-02-07 am EST
17.20 EUR   -2.82%
12:11pSigning of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 490 million euros
GL
12:10pSigning of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 490 million euros
AQ
01/25Voltalia Sa : Revenue growth of +26% in 2022, Voltalia passes the 500 million mark
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Signing of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 490 million euros

02/07/2023 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Signing of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 490

million euros

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the signing of a new 250 million euros syndicated credit facility. This new credit line replicates the innovative framework of those put in place in 2019 and 2021: the interest rate may be subsidized depending on the achievement of certain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.

"The signing of this new syndicated loan allows us to almost double the amount of bank facilities we have at our disposal today. We warmly thank our banking partners, both old and new, for this vote of confidence. As in 2019 and 2021, this financing, the cost of which will be linked to the achievement of non-financial objectives, underlines our desire to pursue concrete CSR actions in the exercise of our mission: improving the global environment by promoting local development", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The 250 million euros loan, with a maturity of 5 years extendable to 7 years, is composed of a revolving credit facility (for two thirds) and a term loan that can be drawn down for two years (for one third). The loan also benefits from an extension clause allowing the amount to be increased during the life of the loan.

This new syndicated loan comes in addition to the 170 million euros already in place in June 2021. Its purpose is to strengthen the Group's financial flexibility in the context of its continued growth. It will be used, for example, to pre-finance construction work on new power plants before project financing is drawn down. This approach is particularly well suited to Europe, where clients are willing to pay a higher price if projects are started quickly.

The new financing is Sustainability-Linked, i.e. the interest rates will potentially be affected by the Group's achievement of the following non-financial objectives:

  • Occupational health and safety performance;
  • Business conduct and ethics;
  • Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance of the company as assessed by the Gaïa extra-financial rating carried out by the EthiFinance1 agency.

This loan was contracted with a syndicate of eight banking partners: BNP Paribas, CACIB as Mandated Arrangers and Bookrunners, Natixis as Lead Arranger and Credit Agent, and Arkéa, Pireaus, La Banque Postale, CIC and Goldman Sachs as Arrangers.

EthiFinance conducted the extra-financial analysis of Voltalia to establish its ESG rating.

Next on the agenda: FY 2022 Results, on March 23, 2023 (before market opening)


About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has a generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing a total capacity of 13.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Mid & Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations : invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Presse Contact: Loris Daougabel
ldaougabel@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11		 


1 As agreed in 2019 with EthiFinance for the structuring of the previous transaction, the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance has committed to provide an annual ESG rating based on its Gaïa methodology adapted to European small and mid-caps.

Attachment


All news about VOLTALIA SA
12:11pSigning of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit..
GL
12:10pSigning of a new 250 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit..
AQ
01/25Voltalia Sa : Revenue growth of +26% in 2022, Voltalia passes the 500 million mark
GL
01/25Voltalia SA Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
01/25Voltalia SA Reports Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
01/25Voltalia Sa : Revenue growth of +26% in 2022, Voltalia passes the 500 million mark
GL
01/23Voltalia Sa : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022
GL
01/23Voltalia Sa : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022
AQ
01/18Morgan Advanced Materials names former SSE CEO as chair designate
AN
01/05Voltalia : Présentation Conférence ODDO BHF – 5 janvier 2023 (en anglais)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLTALIA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 485 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2022 32,6 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2022 835 M 897 M 897 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 2 315 M 2 486 M 2 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,70 €
Average target price 20,94 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Sylvine Bouan Finance Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA3.75%2 486
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.2.27%13 060
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION6.55%10 687
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-6.70%9 815
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.23%5 201
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED0.52%3 811