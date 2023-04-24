Advanced search
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-04-24 am EDT
12.88 EUR   +1.26%
Sud Vannier wind farm produces its first kilowatt hours

04/24/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Sud Vannier wind farm produces its first kilowatt hours

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, reinforces its local presence in the Grand-Est region in France and announces the commissioning of Sud Vannier wind farm.

With a capacity of 23.6 megawatts, Sud Vannier project is Voltalia’s first wind farm in the Grand-Est region and the third wind farm in the North-East quarter of France after Sarry (23.1 megawatts) and Molinons (10 megawatts) wind farms.

The electricity produced will be sold to Leroy Merlin under a 23-year contract, the first Corporate PPA1 wind farm in France.

The production of this project is equivalent to the domestic consumption of about 26,000 people, approximately 15% of the population of the Haute-Marne department.

The Grand-Est region has important objectives in terms of renewable energy supply: to be energy positive and low carbon by 2050.

Next on the agenda: Turnover Q1 2023, on April 26, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,550 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA). The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index of responsible mid-caps.
Loan Duong, Directrice Communications & Relations investisseurs
Email : invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19


1 Corporate Power Purchase Agreement, a long-term contract for the supply of renewable electricity that directly links the producer, a power plant, to the final consumer of the electricity, a company.

 

Attachment


