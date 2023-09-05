The Rives Charentaises wind farm has delivered its first megawatt-hours to SNCF Voyageurs

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the first grid injections from its 37.4 megawatt Rives Charentaises wind farm.

Straddling two departements, Charente and Vienne (Nouvelle-Aquitaine), the wind farm began generating electricity in August with its first eight turbines. The remaining nine turbines will gradually be brought into service by the end of November, to reach a total output of 37.4 megawatts. Annual production will be around 78 gigawatt-hours, saving the equivalent of 12,700 tonnes of CO 2 a year.

The wind farm is backed by a sales contract with SNCF Voyageurs1, via its in-house electricity supplier SNCF Energie, which will buy all the plant's output for 25 years. The wind farm will cover 1.4% of SNCF Voyageurs' traction electricity consumption.

"In the current European context, marked by considerable challenges in terms of energy supply, it is imperative to accelerate the growth of competitive, locally produced renewable energies. We are therefore particularly pleased to announce the start of deliveries of the Rives Charentaises park to SNCF Voyageurs", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

