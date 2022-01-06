Log in
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Voltalia : Conférence ODDO BHF Forum – Janvier 2022

01/06/2022
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

O D D O C O N F E R E N C E

J A N U A R Y 6 , 2 0 2 2

F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Voltalia, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific projects developed by Voltalia, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Voltalia are consistent with the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments of Voltalia may not be indicative of their outcome in the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of Voltalia believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Voltalia as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Voltalia could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in Voltalia's produced electricity selling price, the evolution of the regulatory context in which Voltalia operates and the competitiveness of renewable energies or any other risk and uncertainties that may affect Voltalia's production sites' capacity or profitability of as well as those developed or identified in any public documents filed by Voltalia with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk factors and risk management" of the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers - the "AMF") on March 25, 2020. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward- looking statements made in this presentation will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Voltalia is providing the information in these materials as of this presentation, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

S U M M A R Y

I N T R O

L AT E S T B U S I N E S S H I G H L I G H T S

F I N A N C I A L S

O U T L O O K

P. 4

P. 1 3

P. 1 9

P. 2 4

AN INTEGRATED PLAYER WITH A UNIQUE POSITIONING

N O W A M I S S I O N - D R I V E N C O M P A N Y : W E I M P R O V E G L O B A L E N V I R O N M E N T F O S T E R I N G L O C A L D E V E L O P M E N T

Areia Branca, 90 MW

  • Fighting global warming by developing, building and maintaining our own renewable power plants and for our clients
  • Targeting non-subsidized markets to produce locally affordable electricity and create local jobs in developed and emerging countries
  • New articles of incorporation approved by 99.98% of Voltalia's shareholders: Voltalia is now an "Entreprise à Mission" (Mission- driven company) under the PACT Law

2.8 TWh

1,546 kt

+50%

of clean,

CO2 eq

Installed capacity

competitive energy

in 2020 vs. 2019

produced in 2020

avoided in 2020

Recognized

ESG commitments

For 3rd consecutive year, Voltalia ranked Top Ten of renewable power producers 7th out of 71*

Voltalia ranked Top Five of Utilities

and 84 out of 390 overall

E S G I S I N O U R D N A

*improved rating at 14.1 vs. 15.2 in 2020

5

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 14:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
