  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Voltalia SA
  News
  Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voltalia : H1 2021 results presentation

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Cotovio, 48.9 MW

H 1 2 0 2 1 R E S U L T S

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

S E P T E M B E R 2 3 , 2 0 2 1

F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Voltalia, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific projects developed by Voltalia, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Voltalia are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments of Voltalia may not be indicative of their outcome in the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of Voltalia believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Voltalia as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Voltalia could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in Voltalia's produced electricity selling price, the evolution of the regulatory context in which Voltalia operates and the competitiveness of renewable energies or any other risk and uncertainties that may affect Voltalia's production sites' capacity or profitability of as well as those developed or identified in any public documents filed by Voltalia with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk factors and risk management" of the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers - the "AMF") on March 25, 2020. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this presentation will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Voltalia is providing the information in these materials as of this presentation, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

Areia Branca, 90 MW

S P E A K E R S O F T H E

D A Y

Sébastien CLERC

Chief Executive

Officer

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2011

30 years of experience in the infrastructures and renewable sector. Founder and former head of Natixis Environment & Infrastructures (renamed Mirova)

Loan DUONG

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2019

15 years of experience including 9 years in the energy sector in Business Development, Investor Relations and Communications Managing positions

Yoni AMMAR

Head of Investment and Funding

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2014

16 years of experience in the infrastructure and renewable sector at Natixis and former co-founder and former head of Alterrya

3

São Miguel do Gostoso, 108 MW

A G E N D A

A N

I N T E G R AT E D

P L AY E R

B U S I N E S S

H I G H L I G H T S

H 1 F I N A N C I A L

R E S U LT S

P. 5

P. 1 5

P. 2 1

O U T L O O K

P. 3 2

AN INTEGRATED

PLAYER WITH A

UNIQUE

POSITIONING

Mubuga, 8.7 MW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 346 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2021 38,2 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net Debt 2021 917 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 005 M 2 341 M 2 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,45x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,05 €
Average target price 22,92 €
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Philippe Joubert Independent Director
Evelyne Tall-Daouda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-18.57%2 341
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.89%6 835
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-5.16%4 576
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.32%3 817
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.90%3 746
BORALEX INC.-21.89%2 984