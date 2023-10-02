The commissioning of power plants owned by Voltalia has been occurring one after the other since the beginning of 2023 as well as in 2022. Electricity production therefore jumped by 41 % in the first half. The base

effect of the commissioning in the first half of the year as well as those to come will allow this trend to continue. However, the pace of

ramp-up

has temporarily slowed in Brazil where, following a widespread power blackout, that affected almost the entire network for a few hours. The connection of new power plants has therefore been delayed. This is the case for the Canudos and

SSM3-6

plants, which are now fully built. At the same time, after having focused largely on internal projects in the first half, the teams are now generating strong activity towards

third-party

clients, particularly for the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment. In this context, our normalised EBITDA target is now around €275 million, which represents twice the last year level. I thank the teams for their commitment, which allow us to take a major step in Voltalia's growth in 2023, for

Energy Sales as well as for Services,"