September 27, 2023
HALF-YEAR 2023
Half-year EBITDA driven by the increase of the installed capacity
Annual normalised EBITDA target of around €275 million,
doubling compared with 2022
Crossing the 4 gigawatts threshold of power plants secured portfolio
Half-year results 2023
- Turnover: stable, with a greater share of Energy Sales increasing by +44%
- EBITDA: +18%, supported by strong growth in the installed power plants
- Net loss of 19.4 million euros reflecting the seasonality of electricity production and services
Growth of the power plant portfolio since June 2022
- Capacity in operation: +39%, at 1.7 gigawatts
- Capacity under construction: +5%, at 1.0 gigawatt
- Capacity awarded: x2,1, at 1.4 gigawatts
- Thus, in total, a secured portfolio increasing by +45%, at 4.0 gigawatts
- Projects in development: +18%, at 16.1 gigawatts (including the 1.4 gigawatts awarded)
2023 ambitions
- Achievement by the end of 2022 of the 2023 target of 2.6 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction
- Normalised EBITDA1 target of around €275 million
Reaffirmation of 2027 ambitions
- Capacity in operation and under construction: over 5 gigawatts
- Capacity operated on behalf of third parties: over 8 gigawatts
- Normalised EBITDA2 : approximately €475 million
- CO2-equivalentavoided: over 4 million tonnes
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes today its consolidated half-year results for the period ending June 30, 2023.
The limited review procedures are currently being finalised by our statutory auditors. The half-year accounts were reviewed by Voltalia's Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its September 26, 2023 meeting.
- "Normalised EBITDA" estimated at December 31, 2023, calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 6.3 and a wind, solar and hydraulic production corresponding to the long-term average.
- "Normalised EBITDA" estimated at December 31, 2027, calculated with an average annual EUR/BRL exchange rate of 5.5 and a wind, solar and hydraulic production corresponding to the long-term average.
September 27, 2023
Voltalia will comment its half-year results for 2023, during a live video webcast starting at 8:30 am Paris time on
Wednesday September 27, 2023. Login details are available on our website: https ://www.voltalia.com/fr/investor-relations.
- The commissioning of power plants owned by Voltalia has been occurring one after the other since the beginning of 2023 as well as in 2022. Electricity production therefore jumped by 41 % in the first half. The baseeffect of the commissioning in the first half of the year as well as those to come will allow this trend to continue. However, the pace oframp-uphas temporarily slowed in Brazil where, following a widespread power blackout, that affected almost the entire network for a few hours. The connection of new power plants has therefore been delayed. This is the case for the Canudos andSSM3-6plants, which are now fully built. At the same time, after having focused largely on internal projects in the first half, the teams are now generating strong activity towardsthird-partyclients, particularly for the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment. In this context, our normalised EBITDA target is now around €275 million, which represents twice the last year level. I thank the teams for their commitment, which allow us to take a major step in Voltalia's growth in 2023, for
Energy Sales as well as for Services," commented Sébastien Clerc, Voltalia's CEO.
KEY FIGURES
In € million
Turnover
EBITDA4
Net result, Group share
H1 2023
198.9
56.0
-19.4
Change at
Change at
H1 2022
current
constant
exchange rates
exchange rates3
198.1
stable
stable
47.2
+18%
+17%
-4.6
x4.2
x4.3
Turnover amounts to €198.9 million, in very slight growth compared to the first half of 2022.
EBITDA set at €56.0 million, up +18% compared to the first half of 2022 (+17% at constant exchange rates).
The seasonal net loss (Group share) is €-19.4 million, reflecting the seasonal nature of the electricity production of the Voltalia power plants, the overweighting of Services sales in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half and non-recurring items.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Energy Sales: growth in EBITDA driven by an increase in production enable by the increase of the installed capacity
Financial key figures
In € million
Change at
Change at
H1 2023
H1 2022
current
constant
Before eliminations of services provided internally
exchange rates
exchange rates
Turnover
138.3
96.0
+44%
+43%
EBITDA4
75.6
53.8
+41%
+40%
- The average EUR/BRL exchange rate at which the half-yearly accounts were drawn up is 5.5 vs. 5.6 as of June 30, 2022.
- From the half year results publication, the comparative periods and going forward, the Share of results of equity-accounted companies is reclassified within current operating result and included in the EBITDA definition used by Voltalia.
September 27, 2023
Financial key figures
In € million
Change at
Change at
H1 2023
H1 2022
current
constant
Before eliminations of services provided internally
exchange rates
exchange rates
EBITDA margin
55%
56%
-1pt
-1pt
Operational indicators
H1 2023
Production (in GWh)
1,842
Installed capacity (in MW)
1,699
Installed capacity and under construction (in MW)
2,661
Wind load factor in Brazil
36%
Solar load factor in Brazil
27%
Wind load factor in France
27%
Solar load factor in France
17%
Solar load factor in Egypt
25%
Solar load factor in Jordania
26%
H1 2022
Var.
1,308
+41%
1,226
+39%
2,143
+24%
30%
+6pts
-
-
22%
+5pts
19%
-2pts
25%
stable
27%
-1pt
- Strong increase of production and turnover
The power of operating plants is 1,699 MW at the end of June 2023, up +39% compared to the end of June 2022, representing 473 MW commissioned in twelve months which, combined with the improvement of wind resources in Brazil and in France, results in a sharp increase in production (+41%) to reach 1.8 TWh, compared to 1.3 TWh in the first half of 2022.
Energy Sales turnover thus increase by +44% (+43% at constant exchange rates) to €138.3 million, compared to €96.0 million in the first half of 2022.
- Strong growth of EBITDA
The turnover increase is reflected in the EBITDA of the Energy Sales, which improved by +41% (+40% at constant exchange rates) to €75.6 million.
Details by countries:
- In Brazil, EBITDA is growing very strongly due to better wind conditions than the previous year, the full production of SSM1-2 (320 MW) and the very first production capacities of Helexia in the country, a key step in a very dynamic distributed generation market.
- In France, EBITDA benefits from better wind conditions and the production of power plants commissioned in 2022 and 2023: Sud Vannier (24 MW, wind), Sable Blanc (5 MW, solar and 10.6 MWh of batteries) and Helexia (3 MW, solar);
- The EBITDA of other countries is up sharply, benefiting from commissioning in the United Kingdom (South Farm, 50 MW, solar), in Portugal (Garrido, 51 MW, solar) and in Spain thanks to Helexia (20 MW, solar). In Belgium, Greece, Egypt and Jordania, EBITDA is stable despite a slightly lower production than in the first half of 2022.
September 27, 2023
Services: increase of EBITDA due to strong internal activity
In € million
H1 2023
Before eliminations of services provided internally
Turnover
271.2
of which internal turnover
210.5
of which external turnover
60.7
EBITDA
16.6
EBITDA margin
6.1%
Change at
Change at
H1 2022
current
constant
exchange rates
exchange rates
149.7
+81%
+82%
47.4
x4.4
x4.5
102.3
-41%
-41%
6.9
x2.4
x2.4
5.0%
+2pts
+1pt
Turnover from Services (internal and external) reaches €271.2 million, up by +81 % (+82 % at constant exchange rates). In order to achieve growth in the portfolio of directly owned power plants, the teams temporarily focused internally (with an internal turnover multiplied by 4.4), with less activity for third party clients (turnover decreases by -41%).
EBITDA is multiplied by 2.4 (at current and constant exchange rates) to €16.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 6.1% compared to 5.0% in the first half of 2022.
- Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement
The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment posted a turnover of €252.6 million, up by +88 % (at current and constant exchange rates).
Internal turnover (eliminated in consolidation) is multiplied by 5 to €203.2 million in the first half of 2023, reflecting a significant volume of own-account construction sites at 961 MW at the end of June 2023, with a turnover coming mainly from Karavasta (Albania), Rives Charentaises and Sinnamary (France), Clifton and Higher Stockbridge (United Kingdom) and Helexia (in several countries).
External turnover (with third-party clients) decreased by -47 % to €49.4 million compared to €93.8 million in the first half of 2022. The volume under construction contracts on June 30, 2023 has reached 550 MW, multiplied by 2.9 since the previous year. However, few milestones were reached, Voltalia recognizing the turnover from construction to projects advancement: important projects such as Power Capital in Ireland (230 MW, solar) were in the upstream phase in the first half of the year.
The EBITDA of the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment is multiplied by 2.4 to reach €15.2 million compared to €6.5 million in the first half of 2022. The EBITDA margin stands at 6%, up by 1 point. Over the period, Development benefited from the sale of projects to third-party clients in Brazil, which do not appear in turnover but have a positive impact on EBITDA. Furthermore, the segment benefits from the strong acceleration in internal activity.
- Operation and maintenance
Turnover for the Operation & Maintenance segment reached €18.6 million, up by +24 % (+25 % at constant exchange rates), benefiting from the strong dynamism of activity for third-party clients. Thus, at the end of June 2023, the capacity under management was 5.6 GW (+27%), including 3.9 GW (+30%) on behalf of third-party clients, in particular more than 550 MW from new contracts in Spain and Brazil.
The segment posts an EBITDA of €1.3 million, multiplied by 3.5 in the first half of 2023, benefiting from the growth of its third-party activity.
September 27, 2023
OTHER ITEMS OF THE INCOME STATEMENT
Change
In € million
H1 2023
H1 2022
At actual
At constant
rates
rates
EBITDA before eliminations and corporate5
92.2
60.7
+52%
+51%
Eliminations and corporate
-36.3
-13.3
x2.7
x2.7
Share of results of equity-accounted companies6
0.9
-0.2
na
na
EBITDA
56.0
47.2
+18%
+17%
Depreciation, amortisation, and provisions
-47.8
-31.8
+50%
+49%
Operating revenue (EBIT)
8.2
15.4
-47%
-50%
Financial result
-24.8
-13.9
+79%
+79%
Taxes and net income of equity affiliates
-6.3
-8.3
-24%
-25%
Minority interests
3.5
2.1
+62%
+60%
Net result (Group share)
-19.4
-4.6
x4.2
x4.3
EBITDA before eliminations and corporate increase by +52 % to €92.2 million, mainly reflecting strong growth in Energy Sales.
Eliminations are up sharply, reflecting the growth in internal activity driven by an increase in construction sites and commissioning for own account. Consolidated EBITDA amounts to €56.0 million, up +18 % (+17 % at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2022.
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions amounts to €-47.8 million, an increase of €16 million (+50 % and +49 % at constant exchange rate). The increase is driven by €8 million from the power plants commissioned in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, and from the full half-year effect of the power plants commissioned in the first half of 2022. Furthermore, it is also driven by the amount of €8 million of non-recurring items, mainly: (i) stocks of solar panels depreciated due to the drop in market prices, (ii) charges associated with exceptional regulatory measures adopted in France in order to limit the increase electricity prices following the invasion of Ukraine (infra-marginal tax) and (iii) a base effect coming from the reversal of a provision in the first half of 2022 upon the sale of a building in Portugal.
The financial result (a net charge) increases by €10.9 million (+79 % at current and constant exchange rate). The debt burden, which rises in line with the growth of the power plant portfolio, increases by €4 million. Interest on deposits (especially on the accounts of subsidiaries dedicated to each power plant), received mainly in Brazil, decreased by €2 million with the fall of short-term interest rates on Brazilian deposits in real. Exchange rates effects increased by €2 million.
After taking into account minority interests and tax, the seasonal loss stands at €-19.4 million, compared to €4.6 million in the first half of 2022.
5 From the half year results publication, the comparative periods and going forward, the Share of results of equity-accounted companies is reclassified within current operating result and included in the EBITDA definition used by Voltalia
6.The share of results of equity-accounted companies is already incorporated in the EBITDA before eliminations. We disclose it here, only for illustration purposes.
