VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Voltalia : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020

01/06/2021 | 11:54am EST
PRESS RELEASE

January 6, 2021

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As of December 31, 2020

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2020:

  • 19,969 shares
  • €724,734.48
  • Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 2,038
  • Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 1,689
  • Volume traded on buy side over the period: 129,186 shares for €2,447,470.05
  • Volume traded on sell side over the period: 137,493 shares for €2,677,236.37

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 28,276 shares
  • €494,968.16

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started:

  • 0 shares
  • €500,000.00

Next on the agenda: Q4 2020 revenues on January 26, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Voltalia

Actifin

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:53:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
