Voltalia : Letter to shareholders – July 2022

Dear Shareholder,

In a health context that is clearly improving, the year 2021 has been a year of many achievements and signiﬁcant progress, which I am pleased to share with you in this newsletter. Voltalia has continued to develop and grow strongly thanks to its very solid business model, robust long-term indicators and a portfolio of projects under development that has reached 11.1 gigawatts (up 14% over the year). We have had to deal with tensions in the supply chain due to rising raw material prices and transport costs. In this context, Voltalia has implemented a purchasing strategy to limit the impact of rising costs, and renegotiated the price of certain secured purchase contracts. As a result of our investment strategy over the past ten years, we have beneﬁted from having favoured long-term electricity sales contracts whose price is contractually indexed to inflation. This approach, which is as close as possible to the realities of the market, has enabled us to contain this situation as much as possible in 2021. We lack visibility on future prices but are ready to act with agility and responsiveness.

Both of Voltalia's activities experienced strong growth in 2021. As an energy producer, Voltalia produced more than 4.1 terawatt hours of renewable energy, up +51%. Power in operation and under construction reached 1,709 megawatts, up +34%, and exceeded 2 gigawatts. In the Services sector, Voltalia is pursuing its strategy of selling projects under development (record volume in Brazil in 2021), selling turnkey power plant construction services (numerous contracts won in Europe) and selling power plant maintenance services (with a breakthrough in Brazil). Overall, revenues increased by 71% and normative EBITDA was up 55% to €156.7 million.

The current context of war in the Ukraine is causing an acceleration of European governments' plans to massively promote the construction of renewable power plants. With a construction time of approximately one year, renewable energy is the only way to act quickly! Voltalia is ready to seize the development opportunities that will arise in the months and years to come.

Finally, I am pleased to announce the implementation in June of our second employee shareholding plan. This initiative is in line with the Group's reafﬁrmed desire to involve its employees over the long term in its ambitious entrepreneurial project. I hope that many of you will be involved in the Group's value creation in the long term, following the realisation of our corporate strategy and our ambitions.

Yours Sincerely

Sébastien Clerc

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

