Voltalia : Letter to shareholders – June 2023

Dear Madam, Sir, Dear Shareholder,

The general meeting of your company, held on May 17, was an opportunity to present the ﬁnancial balance sheet, but also the operational and commercial records of the year 2022, of which we can all be proud. First of all, in the ﬁeld of Energy Sales, records were reached with commissioning (442 megawatts, +42%, to reach 1571 megawatts in

operation) and housing starts (884 megawatts, +41%, to reach 1022 megawatts under construction). This allowed us to reach our target of

2.6 gigawatts of capacity in operation and construction one year ahead of schedule, up

52% in 2022. We also posted a commercial record with a gain of 1128 megawatts of new long-term power purchase contracts.

In the ﬁeld of Services on behalf of third parties, the year was also rich in construction contracts signed in Europe

(Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland and Greece) for more than 200 megawatts but also in Africa, with new constructions in Mauritania, Kenya, Burundi and Zimbabwe. With

2.8 gigawatts of capacity under management on behalf of external customers, the O&M segment is growing and demonstrates the commercial success of Voltalia's offering.

On the ﬁnancial front, Voltalia announced in its 2022 annual results a turnover of €469 million, up 31% and a stable EBITDA at €137.4 million. The full-year effect of the 2022 commissionning, the 2023 commissioning expected at the end of the ongoing projects, the contractual indexation of turnover to inflation and the effects of the service contracts already signed to date conﬁrm the achievement of the normalised EBITDA 2023 target of between €275 million and €300 million.