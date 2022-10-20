Voltalia : Présentation Capital Markets Day – 20 octobre 2022 (en anglais)

By viewing or receiving or reading the presentation that follows (the "Presentation") or attending any meeting where this Presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the limitations, qualifications and restrictions set out below:

The activity and the financial condition of Voltalia S.A. (the "Company") and the group to which it belongs (the "Group") are described in the universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel) of the Company which was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on May 2, 2022 under number D.22-0410 (the "Universal Registration Document"). The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge from the Company. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the website of the Company (www.voltalia.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The existence and content of this Presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as a contract or an offer to contract or a public or non- public, binding or nonbinding, offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, investment products, share of funds or other financial product or services in any jurisdiction.

This Presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, transmission, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or approval within such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this Presentation and any information contained herein in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulation and persons into whose possession this document comes should make themselves aware of the existence of, and observe any such restriction.

The information contained in this Presentation is of an indicative nature and has not been verified independently. No representation or warranty, whether express or implied, is given regarding the accuracy, comprehensiveness or accuracy of the information and opinions contained in this Presentation. This Presentation is not meant to serve as a basis for, and shall not be used in connection with, an investment decision. No person shall be entitled to rely on, or shall have any claims against the Company, any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, any of their advisers, consultants or any other person arising from this Presentation. The information contained in this Presentation is indicative as at the date of this Presentation and may have to be updated, amended or completed significantly. This Presentation contains only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. The Company does not undertake to update, amend or complete the information contained in the