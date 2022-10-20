Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voltalia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:46 2022-10-20 am EDT
17.94 EUR   -4.68%
10:20aVoltalia : Présentation Capital Markets Day – 20 octobre 2022 (en anglais)
PU
02:05aVoltalia Sets Out New Financial, Operational Targets For 2027
MT
01:31aVoltalia sets new ambitions for 2027
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia : Présentation Capital Markets Day – 20 octobre 2022 (en anglais)

10/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

O C T O B E R 2 0 T H , 2 0 2 2

FORWARD- LOOKING

STATEMENTS

By viewing or receiving or reading the presentation that follows (the "Presentation") or attending any meeting where this Presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the limitations, qualifications and restrictions set out below:

The activity and the financial condition of Voltalia S.A. (the "Company") and the group to which it belongs (the "Group") are described in the universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel) of the Company which was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on May 2, 2022 under number D.22-0410 (the "Universal Registration Document"). The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge from the Company. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the website of the Company (www.voltalia.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The existence and content of this Presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as a contract or an offer to contract or a public or non- public, binding or nonbinding, offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, investment products, share of funds or other financial product or services in any jurisdiction.

This Presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, transmission, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or approval within such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this Presentation and any information contained herein in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulation and persons into whose possession this document comes should make themselves aware of the existence of, and observe any such restriction.

The information contained in this Presentation is of an indicative nature and has not been verified independently. No representation or warranty, whether express or implied, is given regarding the accuracy, comprehensiveness or accuracy of the information and opinions contained in this Presentation. This Presentation is not meant to serve as a basis for, and shall not be used in connection with, an investment decision. No person shall be entitled to rely on, or shall have any claims against the Company, any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, any of their advisers, consultants or any other person arising from this Presentation. The information contained in this Presentation is indicative as at the date of this Presentation and may have to be updated, amended or completed significantly. This Presentation contains only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. The Company does not undertake to update, amend or complete the information contained in the

Presentation in order to reflect new information, new events or for any other reason and the information contained in this Presentation may be modified without prior notification.

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "seeks", "endeavors", "strives", "aims", "hopes", "plans", "may", "goal", "objective", "projection", "outlook" and similar expressions. Although the management of the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonably made investors and holders of the Group's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, whether known or unknown, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Group and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in filings with the AMF made or to be made by the Group, including in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors and risk management" of the Universal Registration Document. The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any information relating to past performance contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as an investment recommendation or as legal, tax, investment or accounting advice.

The market data and certain industry forecasts included in this Presentation were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as from external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Neither the Company, nor its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors, employees, consultants or agents have independently verified the accuracy of any external market data and industry forecasts and do not make any undertakings representations or warranties in relation thereto. Such data and forecasts are included herein for information purposes only.

T O D A Y ' S S P E A K E R S

Sébastien CLERC

Chief Executive

Officer

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2011

30 years of experience in the infrastructures and renewable sector. Co-founder and former head of Natixis Environment

  • Infrastructures (renamed Mirova)

Loan DUONG

Head of Communication

& Marketing (including IR)

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2019

15 years of experience including 9 years in the energy sector in Business Development, Investor Relations and Communication managing positions

Yoni AMMAR

Marine Jacquier

Head of Investment

Head of

and Funding

Sustainability

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2014

JOINED VOLTALIA IN 2020

18 years of experience in

15 years of experience in

the infrastructure and

Corporate Social

renewable sector at Natixis

Responsibility (CSR)

and former co-founder and

strategy definition and

head of Alterrya

implementation in

consumer goods (Unilever)

and healthcare (Korian)

3

A G E N D A

W O R L D R E N E WA B L E B U I L D O U T I S M A S S I V E

V O LTA L I A' S P O S I T I O N I N G 1 7 Y E A R S O F V O LTA L I A F O C U S O N H E L E X I A

R E C E N T H I G H L I G H T S

V O LTA L I A' S 2 0 2 7 A M B I T I O N S

R I S K S A P P R O A C H A N D VA L U E C R E AT I O N

E S G

P. 5

P. 1 0

P. 2 2

P. 2 8

P. 3 5

P. 4 2

P. 5 0

P. 5 6

W R A P - U P A N D Q & A

P. 6 1

WORLD RENEWABLE BUILD OUT IS MASSIVE

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLTALIA SA
10:20aVoltalia : Présentation Capital Markets Day – 20 octobre 2022 (en anglais)
PU
02:05aVoltalia Sets Out New Financial, Operational Targets For 2027
MT
01:31aVoltalia sets new ambitions for 2027
GL
10/19Q3 2022 revenues up +33% to 135.2 million
GL
10/19Q3 2022 revenues up +33% to 135.2 million
GL
10/19Voltalia SA Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter and Year to Date Ended Jun..
CI
10/18Voltalia to Build New Wind Farm in France's Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region
MT
10/17Construction of a new 37.4 megawatt wind farm in France in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regio..
GL
10/17Construction of a new 37.4 megawatt wind farm in France in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regio..
AQ
10/17Voltalia Announces Construction of a New 37.4 Megawatt Wind Farm in France in the Nouve..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLTALIA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 463 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2022 32,5 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 030 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 789 M 1 750 M 1 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,09x
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,82 €
Average target price 21,74 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Sylvine Bouan Finance Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-4.27%1 750
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.12.65%11 816
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-8.98%11 119
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-3.13%9 070
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.66%4 820
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-10.49%3 222