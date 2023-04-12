Advanced search
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-04-12 am EDT
13.90 EUR   +0.87%
05:16pVoltalia Sa : Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022
GL
05:15pVoltalia Sa : Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022
AQ
03/23Global markets live: Shell, UBS, Nvidia, Coinbase, Block...
MS
Voltalia SA: Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022

04/12/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, today announces the publication of its Universal Registration Document 2022

Voltalia announces that it has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and made available to the public its Universal Registration Document (period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022).

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

  • the Annual Financial Report;
  • the Management Report including the extra-financial performance statement;
  • the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees;
  • the Board of Directors' report on Corporate Governance; and
  • information on the share buy-back programme.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and our corporate website (www.voltalia.com). An English version of the document will also be available shortly.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2023 Revenues on April,26 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.

 

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

 

The Group has more than 1,550 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

