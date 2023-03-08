Voltalia SA: First power generation for Helexia in Brazil

Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) and an international player in the energy transition, announces its first Brazilian distributed generation solar assets began to supply Vivo, a brand of Telefonica, with electricity.

After announcing in December 2021 the signing of a contract for the supply of 87 megawatts of solar power to Vivo, based on a series of distributed-energy projects in eight Brazilian states, Helexia is now pleased to announce it has successfully connected a first tranche of 4.9 megawatts in the municipality of Paranaiba (state of Mato Grosso do Sul).

An extra 20-megawatt tranche, located in the states of Rondônia and Parana, is expected to be connected in April. The remaining 62 megawatts, located in the states of Sao Paulo, Ceara, Rio Grande do Sul, Tocantins e Amazonas, are expected to be progressively completed until the end of the year.

“With high electricity price due to the war in Ukraine and to nuclear plants unavailability in France, Helexia grows primarily in Europe. But Brazil is another major growth market for Helexia, which benefits from Voltalia’s leadership in the country”, says Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

“We are absolutely committed to our partnership with Vivo, and definitely proud to help companies accelerating their energy transition everywhere we operate, including Brazil”, adds Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia.

