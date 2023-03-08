Advanced search
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:23 2023-03-08 am EST
16.88 EUR   -0.35%
12:16pVoltalia Sa : First power generation for Helexia in Brazil
GL
12:15pVoltalia Sa : First power generation for Helexia in Brazil
AQ
02/21Voltalia Enters Long-Term Power Sales Deal with Leroy Merlin for French Wind Farm
MT
Voltalia SA: First power generation for Helexia in Brazil

03/08/2023 | 12:16pm EST
Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) and an international player in the energy transition, announces its first Brazilian distributed generation solar assets began to supply Vivo, a brand of Telefonica, with electricity.

After announcing in December 2021 the signing of a contract for the supply of 87 megawatts of solar power to Vivo, based on a series of distributed-energy projects in eight Brazilian states, Helexia is now pleased to announce it has successfully connected a first tranche of 4.9 megawatts in the municipality of Paranaiba (state of Mato Grosso do Sul).

An extra 20-megawatt tranche, located in the states of Rondônia and Parana, is expected to be connected in April. The remaining 62 megawatts, located in the states of Sao Paulo, Ceara, Rio Grande do Sul, Tocantins e Amazonas, are expected to be progressively completed until the end of the year.

With high electricity price due to the war in Ukraine and to nuclear plants unavailability in France, Helexia grows primarily in Europe. But Brazil is another major growth market for Helexia, which benefits from Voltalia’s leadership in the country”, says Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

We are absolutely committed to our partnership with Vivo, and definitely proud to help companies accelerating their energy transition everywhere we operate, including Brazil”, adds Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia.

Next on the agenda: 2022 FY results, on March 23, 2023 (before markets open)


 

About Helexia (https://www.helexia.group/)

 

Helexia is a key player in the energy transition sector.

Founded in 2010, Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (ISIN code Euronext Paris: FR0011995588), specializes in the energy performance of buildings and the production of photovoltaic energy on-site (on roofs and solar carports).

With more than 350 employees spread over 8 countries, Helexia has completed more than 350 photovoltaic projects representing 104 MW installed. Helexia supports its commercial and industrial clients in more than 180 energy efficiency projects and manages 1000 sites each year.

Helexia offers a wide range of services, from strategy definition to construction, implementation, monitoring, and maintenance of equipment.

 


About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW. 

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,550 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.


Press contacts  
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

  		Actifin
Press Contact: Loris Daougabel
ldaougabel@actifin.fr.   T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Delphine Lebon, Key Account and Marketing Coordinator
Email : delphine.lebon@helexia.eu

  		 
   
   

Attachment


