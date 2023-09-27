HALF-YEAR 2023

Half-year EBITDA driven by the increase of the installed capacity

Annual normalised EBITDA target of around €275 million,

doubling compared with 2022

Crossing the 4 gigawatts threshold of power plants secured portfolio

Half-year results 2023

Turnover: stable, with a greater share of Energy Sales increasing by +44%

EBITDA: +18%, supported by strong growth in the installed power plants

Net loss of 19.4 million euros reflecting the seasonality of electricity production and services





Growth of the power plant portfolio since June 2022

Capacity in operation: +39%, at 1.7 gigawatts

Capacity under construction: +5%, at 1.0 gigawatt

Capacity awarded: x2,1, at 1.4 gigawatts

Thus, in total, a secured portfolio increasing by +45%, at 4.0 gigawatts

Projects in development: +18%, at 16.1 gigawatts (including the 1.4 gigawatts awarded)





2023 ambitions

Achievement by the end of 2022 of the 2023 target of 2.6 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction

Normalised EBITDA1 target of around €275 million

Reaffirmation of 2027 ambitions

Capacity in operation and under construction: over 5 gigawatts

Capacity operated on behalf of third parties: over 8 gigawatts

Normalised EBITDA 2 : approximately €475 million

: approximately €475 million CO2-equivalent avoided: over 4 million tonnes

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes today its consolidated half-year results for the period endingJune 30, 2023.

The limited review procedures are currently being finalised by our statutory auditors. The half-year accounts were reviewed by Voltalia's Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its September 26, 2023 meeting.

« The commissioning of power plants owned by Voltalia has been occurring one after the other since the beginning of 2023 as well as in 2022. Electricity production therefore jumped by 41 % in the first half. The base effect of the commissioning in the first half of the year as well as those to come will allow this trend to continue. However, the pace of ramp-up has temporarily slowed in Brazil where, following a widespread power blackout, that affected almost the entire network for a few hours.The connection of new power plants has therefore been delayed. This is the case for the Canudos and SSM3-6 plants, which are now fully built. At the same time, after having focused largely on internal projects in the first half, the teams are now generating strong activity towards third-party clients, particularly for the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment. In this context, our normalised EBITDA target isnow around €275 million, which representstwice the last year level.

I thank the teams for their commitment, which allow us to take a major step in Voltalia’s growth in 2023, for Energy Sales as well as for Services,” commented Sébastien Clerc, Voltalia’s CEO.

KEY FIGURES

In € million H1 2023 H12022 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates3 Turnover 198.9 198.1 stable stable EBITDA 56.0 47.2 +18% +17% Net result, Group share -19.4 -4.6 x4.2 x4.3

Turnover amounts to €198.9 million, in very slight growth compared to the first half of 2022.

EBITDA set at €56.0 million, up +18% compared to the first half of 2022 (+17% at constant exchange rates).

The seasonal net loss (Group share) is €-19.4 million, reflecting the seasonal nature of the electricity production of the Voltalia power plants, the overweighting of Services sales in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half and non-recurring items.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Energy Sales: growth in EBITDA driven by an increase in production enable by the increase of the installed capacity

Financial key figures In € million

Before eliminations of services provided internally H1 2023 H1 2022 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates Turnover 138.3 96.0 +44% +43% EBITDA 75.6 53.8 +41% +40% EBITDA margin 55% 56% -1pt -1pt

Operational indicators

H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. Production (in GWh) 1,842 1,308 +41% Installed capacity (in MW) 1,699 1,226 +39% Installed capacity and under construction (in MW) 2,661 2,143 +24% Wind load factor in Brazil 36% 30% +6pts Solar load factor in Brazil 27% - - Wind load factor in France 27% 22% +5pts Solar load factor in France 17% 19% -2pts Solar load factor in Egypt 25% 25% stable Solar load factor in Jordania 26% 27% -1pt

Strong increase of production and turnover





The power of operating plants is 1,699 MW at the end of June 2023, up +39% compared to the end of June 2022, representing 473 MW commissioned in twelve months which, combined with the improvement of wind resources in Brazil and in France, results in a sharp increase in production (+41%) to reach 1.8 TWh, compared to 1.3 TWh in the first half of 2022.

Energy Sales turnover thus increase by +44% (+43% at constant exchange rates) to €138.3 million, compared to €96.0 million in the first half of 2022.

Strong growth of EBITDA





The turnover increase is reflected in the EBITDA of the Energy Sales, which improved by +41% (+40% at constant exchange rates) to €75.6 million.

Details by countries:

In Brazil, EBITDA is growing very strongly due to better wind conditions than the previous year, the full production of SSM1-2 (320 MW) and the very first production capacities of Helexia in the country, a key step in a very dynamic distributed generation market.

In France, EBITDA benefits from better wind conditions and the production of power plants commissioned in 2022 and 2023: Sud Vannier (24 MW, wind), Sable Blanc (5 MW, solar and 10.6 MWh of batteries) and Helexia (3 MW, solar);

The EBITDA of other countries is up sharply, benefiting from commissioning in the United Kingdom (South Farm, 50 MW, solar), in Portugal (Garrido, 51 MW, solar) and in Spain thanks to Helexia (20 MW, solar). In Belgium, Greece, Egypt and Jordania, EBITDA is stable despite a slightly lower production than in the first half of 2022.







Services: increase of EBITDA due to strong internal activity

In € million

Before eliminations of services provided internally H1 2023 H1 2022 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates Turnover 271.2 149.7 +81% +82% of which internal turnover 210.5 47.4 x4.4 x4.5 of whichexternal turnover 60.7 102.3 -41% -41% EBITDA 16.6 6.9 x2.4 x2.4 EBITDA margin 6.1% 5.0% +2pts +1pt

Turnover from Services (internal and external) reaches €271.2 million, up by +81 % (+82 % at constant exchange rates). In order to achieve growth in the portfolio of directly owned power plants, the teams temporarily focused internally (with an internal turnover multiplied by 4.4), with less activity for third party clients (turnover decreases by -41%).

EBITDA is multiplied by 2.4 (at current and constant exchange rates) to €16.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 6.1% compared to 5.0% in the first half of 2022.

Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement





The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment posted a turnover of €252.6 million, up by +88 % (at current and constant exchange rates).

Internal turnover (eliminated in consolidation) is multiplied by 5 to €203.2 million in the first half of 2023, reflecting a significant volume of own-account construction sites at 961 MW at the end of June 2023, with a turnover coming mainly from Karavasta (Albania), Rives Charentaises and Sinnamary (France), Clifton and Higher Stockbridge (United Kingdom) and Helexia (in several countries).

External turnover (with third-party clients) decreased by -47 % to €49.4 million compared to €93.8 million in the first half of 2022. The volume under construction contracts on June 30, 2023 has reached 550 MW, multiplied by 2.9 since the previous year. However, few milestones were reached, Voltalia recognizing the turnover from construction to projects advancement: important projects such as Power Capital in Ireland (230 MW, solar) were in the upstream phase in the first half of the year.

The EBITDA of the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment is multiplied by 2.4 to reach €15.2 million compared to €6.5 million in the first half of 2022. The EBITDA margin stands at 6%, up by 1 point. Over the period, Development benefited from the sale of projects to third-party clients in Brazil, which do not appear in turnover but have a positive impact on EBITDA. Furthermore, the segment benefits from the strong acceleration in internal activity.

Operation and maintenance





Turnover for the Operation & Maintenance segment reached €18.6 million, up by +24 % (+25 % at constant exchange rates), benefiting from the strong dynamism of activity for third-party clients. Thus, at the end of June 2023, the capacity under management was 5.6 GW (+27%), including 3.9 GW (+30%) on behalf of third-party clients, in particular more than 550 MW from new contracts in Spain and Brazil.

The segment posts an EBITDA of €1.3 million, multiplied by 3.5 in the first half of 2023, benefiting from the growth of its third-party activity.

OTHER ITEMS OF THE INCOME STATEMENT

Change In € million H1 2023 H1 2022 At actual rates At constant rates EBITDA before eliminations and corporate 92.2 60.7 +52% +51% Eliminations and corporate -36.3 -13.3 x2.7 x2.7 Share of results of equity-accounted companies4 0.9 -0.2 na na EBITDA 56.0 47.2 +18% +17% Depreciation, amortisation, and provisions -47.8 -31.8 +50% +49% Operating revenue (EBIT) 8.2 15.4 -47% -50% Financial result -24.8 -13.9 +79% +79% Taxes and net income of equity affiliates -6.3 -8.3 -24% -25% Minority interests 3.5 2.1 +62% +60% Net result (Group share) -19.4 -4.6 x4.2 x4.3

EBITDA before eliminations and corporate increase by +52 % to €92.2 million, mainly reflecting strong growth in Energy Sales.

Eliminations are up sharply, reflecting the growth in internal activity driven by an increase in construction sites and commissioning for own account. Consolidated EBITDA amounts to €56.0 million, up +18 % (+17 % at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2022.

Depreciation, amortisation and provisions amounts to €-47.8 million, an increase of €16 million (+50 % and +49 % at constant exchange rate). The increase is driven by €8 million from the power plants commissioned in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, and from the full half-year effect of the power plants commissioned in the first half of 2022. Furthermore, it is also driven by the amount of €8 million of non-recurring items, mainly: (i) stocks of solar panels depreciated due to the drop in market prices, (ii) charges associated with exceptional regulatory measures adopted in France in order to limit the increase electricity prices following the invasion of Ukraine (infra-marginal tax) and (iii) a base effect coming from the reversal of a provision in the first half of 2022 upon the sale of a building in Portugal.

The financial result (a net charge) increases by €10.9 million (+79 % at current and constant exchange rate). The debt burden, which rises in line with the growth of the power plant portfolio, increases by €4 million. Interest on deposits (especially on the accounts of subsidiaries dedicated to each power plant), received mainly in Brazil, decreased by €2 million with the fall of short-term interest rates on Brazilian deposits in real. Exchange rates effects increased by €2 million.

After taking into account minority interests and tax, the seasonal loss stands at €-19.4 million, compared to €4.6 million in the first half of 2022.

SIMPLIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Voltalia's balance sheet at the end of June 2023 reached €3.5 billion, up to +14 %.

In € million 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Goodwill 79 87 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 2,497 2,074 Cash and cash equivalents 278 384 Other assets 602 491 Total assets 3,456 3,035 Equity, Group share 1,273 1,232 Minorities 124 107 Financial debt 1,610 1,313 Provisions 29 26 Other current and non-current liabilities 420 357 Total liabilities 3,456 3,035

With fixed assets up +20 % to €2.5 billion, the growth in the Group's assets is essentially linked to the increase in the portfolio of power plants in operation and under construction (+€313 million in outstanding assets from power plants under construction).

Other current and non-current assets amount to €602 million at the end of June 2023, also up +23 % compared to the end of 2022, in line with the Group's business.

Cash flow stands at €278 million. This level can be compared to a total financial debt of €1,610 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of €297 million reflecting the growth in the portfolio of power plants. The debt ratio5 is under control at 49%. Shareholders' equity increased by €41 million at the end of June 2023.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS OF THE GROUP

Voltalia announces that its portfolio of secured power plants reaches 4 gigawatts

With a capacity in operation of 1.7 GW, a capacity under construction of 1.0 GW and a capacity awarded of 1.4 GW, the portfolio of secured power plants reached the threshold of 4.0 GW for the first time, increasing +45 % over 12 months.

Voltalia announces the growth of its portfolio of projects in development

The portfolio of projects in development, intended to be retained or sold with construction and maintenance services, amount to 16.1 GW as of June 30, 2023 (including the 1,4 GW awarded), an increase of +18 % compared to June 30, 2022.

Illustrating the rise of the geographic diversification strategy, this portfolio is distributed respectively 40 % in Latin America, 39 % in Europe and 22 % in Africa. In terms of technology, solar is the majority at 64 %, followed by wind power for 30 % and other technologies for 6 %.

Voltalia announces that its Brazilian Canudos and SSM3-6 power plants are fully completed

The Canudos wind power plant (99 MW) is fully built. It has been ready, for several weeks now, to be tested and to produce. The SSM3-6 solar power plant (260 MW), which produced its first MWh in July 20236 with a first installment of 17 MW, is now also fully built, with 128 MW in operation and the rest ready for testing and production. The two power plants are backed by a long-term electricity sales contract (14 and 20 years), whose price is fully indexed on inflation. However, due to the indirect consequences of the widespread blackout in Brazil described below, the Canudos plant and the remaining of SSM3-6 (132 MW) have not yet been able to come in operation.

Widespread power outage in Brazil on August 15, 2023

Following a widespread blackout affecting almost the entire country on 15 August, production at Voltalia power plants in Brazil was shut down for a few hours. The exact origin of this national network outage is not yet known and a study is underway to determine the causes. During this investigation, the Authority adopted, exceptionally, temporary restrictive measures for power plants in operation (production curtailments) and new power plants ready to produce (postponement of connections to the network). These measures, which were intended to be at very short duration, continue to this day.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Voltalia chosen by Power Capital Renewable Energy for the construction and maintenance of solar power plants totalling 230 MW7

Voltalia was chosen by Power Capital Renewable Energy, a major independent energy producer based in Ireland, to provide construction, operation and maintenance services for four photovoltaic projects located in the south-east of the Republic of Ireland, a total capacity of 230 MW. All four projects are currently under construction.

Full power for the new Garrido complex in Portugal8

The Portuguese Garrido complex composed of five solar power plants with a total capacity of 50.6 MW, has been fully commissioned, after a partial commissioning that began in March 2023.

The Rives Charentaisesplant delivered its first megawatt hours to SNCF Voyageurs9

The Rives Charentaises plant began producing electricity in August with the first eight wind turbines. The other nine wind turbines are gradually be put into service by the end of November, reaching a total power of 37.4 MW. Production will avoid the equivalent of 12,700 tonnes of CO2 per year. The wind farm is backed by a sales contract with SNCF Voyageurs, via its internal electricity supplier SNCF Energie, which will purchase all of the plant's production for 25 years. The wind farm will cover 1,4 % of SNCF Voyageurs’ traction electricity consumption.

Helexia signs a distributed generation partnership with Prime Energy in Brazil10

Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia and an international player in the energy transition, has signed a 46 MW contract with Prime Energy, one of Brazil's largest electricity traders. The contract covers a period of 20 years, spread over a series of 14 decentralized projects. Delivery of all projects is scheduled for the end of 2024.

2023 AMBITIONS

Voltalia reminds that its target of 2.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction was achieved at the end of 202211, one year ahead of schedule.

The 2023 normalised EBITDA12 target (initially between €275 and 300 million) is now around €275 million, including notably impacts of the widespread power cut in Brazil (see Section New announcements from the Group). This target represents a doubled EBITDA compared to 2022.

2027 AMBITIONS REAFFIRMED

Voltalia confirms its objectives set as part of its new growth plan for 2027, namely:

Own capacity in operation and construction: over 5 GW;

Capacity operated on behalf of third parties: over 8 GW;

Normalised EBITDA 13 : around €475 million;

: around €475 million; CO 2 -equivalent avoided: over 4 million tons.

These objectives are fully financed by the fundraising successfully completed in December 2022.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and the assumptions on which they are based, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" and other similar terms. Although Voltalia's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Voltalia, which may imply that the results and actual events occurring differ materially from those expressed, implied or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include in particular the uncertainties inherent in the evolution of the sale price of the electricity produced by Voltalia, in the evolution of the regulatory context in which Voltalia operates as well as in the competitiveness of renewable energies and other factors. which may affect the production capacity or profitability of Voltalia's production sites as well as those which are developed or identified in the public documents filed by Voltalia with the Financial Markets Authority including those listed in section 2.2 "Factors of risk" of Voltalia's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Financial Markets Authority on April 14, 2023. Given these risks and uncertainties, there can be no guarantee that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be will actually achieve. Notwithstanding compliance with article 223-1 of the AMF general regulation (the information disclosed must be "exact, precise and sincere"), Voltalia provides the information contained in these documents as of the date of this press release and declines any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Installed capacity as of June 30, 2023

In MW Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Belgium 16.5 16.5 15.0 Brazil 732.3 367.5 12.0 1111.8 821.0 Egypt 32.0 32.0 32.0 France 88.9 151.3 4.5 244.7 174.6 French Guiana 32.014 6.8 5.4 44.2 29.3 Greece 16.7 16.7 16.7 Italy 15.3 15.3 13.7 Jordania 57.0 57.0 57.0 Portugal 47.6 47.6 19.7 Spain 19.9 19.9 7.8 Hungaria 4.3 4.3 - United Kingdom 89.315 89.3 39.3 Total 821.2 849.4 6.8 9.9 12.0 1,699.3 1,226.1

Capacity under construction as of June30, 2023

Name of the project Capacity Technology Country Canudos 1 99.4 Wind Brazil Rives Charentaises 37.4 Wind France Cafesoca 7.5 Hydro Brazil Bolebedu 148.0 Solar South Africa Karavasta 140.0 Solar Albania SSM 3-6 243.0 Solar Brazil Logelbach 12.1 Solar France Montclar 3.7 Solar France Garrido 25.0 Solar Portugal Clifton 45.0 Solar United Kingdom Higher Stockbridge 45.0 Solar United Kingdom Sinamary 11.0 Biomasse /storage French Guiana Lercara Friddi 3.4 Solar Italia Helexia 0.6 Solar Belgium Helexia 96.8 Solar Brazil Helexia 0.9 Solar Spain Helexia 15.8 Solar France Helexia 19.4 Solar Hungaria Helexia 2.0 Solar Italia Helexia 5.4 Solar Portugal Total (in MW) 961.4

Power production as of June 30, 2023

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid16 H1 2023 H1 2022 Brazil 1,120.2 290.7 21.4 1,432.4 1,000.9 Egypt 38.3 38.3 39.0 Jordania 63.6 63.6 65.6 France 90.9 91.0 2.3 184.2 134.4 French Guiana 4.7 18.1 - 22.8 21.6 Greece 13.9 13.9 9.0 United-Kingdom 32.9 32.9 4.7 Portugal 26.4 26.4 13.1 Italia 12.2 12.2 7.7 Hungaria 0.9 0.9 - Belgium 6.2 6.2 7.4 Spain 8.4 8.4 5.2 Total 1,211.1 589.2 18.1 2.3 21.4 1,842.2 1,308.5

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

In € thousand At June 30, 2023 At June 30, 2022

(published figures) Turnover 198.9 198.1 Purchases and sub-contracting -22.8 -83.9 Other operating expenses -92.7 -57.8 Payroll expenses -34.0 -25.3 Other operating income and expenses 5.7 16.2 Share of results of equity-accounted companies 0.9 -0.2 EBITDA 56.0 47.4 Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and write-offs



-44.6



-31.8 Current operating profit 11.3 15.4 Other non-current income and expenses -3.1 0.0 Operating revenue (EBIT) 8.2 15.4 Net cost of financial debt -32.7 -28.6 Other financial income and expenses 7.9 14.7 Income tax and similar taxes -6.3 -8.3 Net profit -22.9 -6.8 Non-controlling interests 3.5 2.1 Group Share -19.4 -4.6

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

In € thousand At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022

(published figures) Goodwill 79 87 Right of use 42 41 Intangible assets in progress 362 308 Property, plant and equipment 2,093 1,725 Equity affiliates 12 2 Financial assets 79 9 Deferred tax assets 2 2 Other non-current assets Non-current assets 2,669 2,173 Inventories, work in progress and advances to suppliers 186 187 Due from customers 11 27 Trade receivables 196 126 Financial assets 21 65 Other current assets 94 73 Cash and net cash equivalents 278 384 Current assets 786 862 Total Assets 3,456 3,035 Equity, Group share 1,273 1,232 Non-controlling interests 124 107 Equity 1,397 1,339 Non-current provisions 21 17 Provisions for post-employment benefits 1 1 Deferred tax liabilities 28 26 Long-term borrowings 1,304 1,025 Financial liabilities 8 17 Other non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities 1,362 1,086 Current provision 8 9 Short-term borrowings 306 288 Due to customers 16 5 Trade payables and other payables 286 242 Financial liabilities 10 8 Other current liabilities 72 58 Current liabilities 697 609 Total Liabilities 3,456 3,035

