Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 16 in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below

  • Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 951
  • Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM):  951
  • Number of voting rights exercisable as of 16 May 2024: 196,911,347
  • Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 181,390,658
  • Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 181,390,658

Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions

 		Votes forVotes againstAbstentionStatus
Votes%Votes%Votes 
1Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023181,366,852100.00%7,8600.00%15,946Adopted
2Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023181,366,842100.00%7,8600.00%15,956Adopted
3Allocation of the result of the financial year ended 31 December 2023181,362,72799.99%15,0610.01%12,870Adopted
4Ratification of the appointment of Mr Luc Poyer as director by the board of director held on 26 June 2023181,177,76399.89%195,7280.11%17,167Adopted
5Renewal of Mr Luc Poyer as Director181,077,50699.84%294,9520.16%18,200Adopted
6Renewal of The Green Option as Director180,948,52499.78%401,2110.22%40,923Adopted
7Renewal of Mrs Laurence Mulliez as Director174,247,97997.24%4,941,6642.76%2,201,015Adopted
8Renewal of Alterbiz as Director174,370,04897.31%4,817,3872.69%2,203,223Adopted
9Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2023 financial year160,862,55189.75%18,369,77910.25%2,158,328Adopted
10Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2023 financial year163,769,42191.38%15,441,2528.62%2,179,985Adopted
11Vote on information relating to the 2023 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code165,393,11993.43%11,633,7146.57%4,363,825Adopted
12Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for corporate officers177,081,44198.87%2,025,2611.13%2,283,956Adopted
13Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors174,621,23196.31%6,682,6503.69%86,777Adopted
14Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer176,387,49497.32%4,857,3972.68%145,767Adopted
15Determination of the overall compensation allocated to the members of the Board of Directors179,013,44799.91%164,5590.09%2,212,652Adopted
16Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares173,762,25895.80%7,622,1474.20%6,253Adopted
17Appointment of Mazars as statutory auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information,181,131,05199.87%242,4340013%17,173Adopted
18Appointment of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information,181,359,23099.99%13,8400.01%17,588Adopted


Extraordinary resolutions

 		Votes forVotes against / withheldAbstentionStatus
Votes%Votes%Votes 
19Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorization for the Company to repurchase its own shares178,571,95398.45%2,803,7321.55%14,973Adopted
20Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility158,184,72587.21%23,200,77312.79%5,160Adopted
21Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters160,753,93588.63%20,628,66511.37%8,058Adopted
22Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority,175,537,46697.98%3,614,8142.02%2,238,378Adopted
23Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items179,087,10299.97%53,7230.03%2,249,833Adopted
24Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant options to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Company, in accordance with Articles L. 225-177 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, with shareholders waiving their preferential subscription rights164,449,52492.00%14,290,5318.00%2,650,603Adopted
25Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant existing shares or shares to be issued for free, in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, with shareholders waiving their preferential subscription rights161,385,77290.29%17,351,6949.71%2,653,192Adopted
26Set overall limits on the amount of issues carried out under the aforementioned authorizations to grant stock options and free shares180,824,35199.95%92,8840.05%473,423Adopted
27Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan180,850,22799.73%487,6050.27%52,826Adopted

Next on the agenda: Q2 2024 turnover, on July 24, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 2.9 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

With over 1,850 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations: Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com – T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment

  • Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024