Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022
05/17/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris.A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.
Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 750
Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 749
Number of voting rights exercisable as of 17 May 2022: 95,136,377
Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 153,815,070
Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 153,814,334
Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:
Ordinaryresolutions
Votes for
Votes against
Abstention
Status
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
1
Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
153,516,943
99.82
281,398
0.18
16,729
Adopted
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
153,516,943
99.82
281,398
0.18
16,729
Adopted
3
Net result allocation for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
153,810,275
100.00
2,835
0.00
1,960
Adopted
4
Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company CREADEV for 2021)
5,883,409
28.10
15,051,630
71.90
230,901
Rejected
5
Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company CREADEV for 2022)
5,883,353
28.10
15,051,686
71.90
230,901
Rejected
6
Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company The Green Option for 2021)
138,522,786
90.20
15,051,437
9.80
231,900
Adopted
7
Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company The Green Option for 2022)
138,522,786
90.20
15,051,437
9.80
231,900
Adopted
8
Appointment of a new Director (Madam Sarah Caulliez)
143,123,090
94.44
8,430,341
5.56
2,261,639
Adopted
9
Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2021 financial year
135,700,814
89.54
15,845,587
10.46
2,268,669
Adopted
10
Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2021 financial year
140,674,222
92.82
10,881,566
7.18
2,259,282
Adopted
11
Vote on information relating to the compensation in 2021 of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
144,310,253
93.93
9,320,209
6.07
184,608
Adopted
12
Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2022 financial year
139,478,020
92.03
12,075,911
7.97
2,261,139
Adopted
13
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year
135,706,952
89.54
15,845,636
10.46
2,262,482
Adopted
14
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year
139,476,898
92.03
12,075,690
7.97
2,262,482
Adopted
15
Setting the overall compensation attributed to the corporate officers
152,274,248
99.00
1,532,824
1.00
7,998
Adopted
16
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares
146,369,679
95.16
7,444,244
4.84
1,147
Adopted
Extraordinaryresolutions
Votes for
Votes against / withheld
Abstention
Status
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
17
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorisation for the Company to repurchase its own shares
149,920,051
97.47
3,893,026
2.53
1,257
Adopted
18
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for a category of persons with specified characteristics within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility
135,108,736
87.84
18,702,801
12.16
2,797
Adopted
19
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
135,109,732
87.84
18,701,480
12.16
3,122
Adopted
20
Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority
150,136,803
97.61
3,671,193
2.39
6,338
Adopted
21
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items
153,709,798
99.93
100,323
0.07
4,213
Adopted
22
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan.
153,460,131
99.77
350,890
0.23
3,313
Adopted
Next on the agenda: Q2 2022 revenues, on July 20, 2022 (after market close)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations Email: invest@voltalia.com T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
Actifin Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11