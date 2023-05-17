Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023
05/17/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris.A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.
Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 948
Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 948
Number of voting rights exercisable as of 17 May 2023: 197 184 767
Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 184 694 951
Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 184 694 951
Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:
Ordinaryresolutions
Votes for
Votes against
Abstention
Status
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
1
Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
184 679 097
100,00%
2 762
0,00%
13 092
Adopted
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
184 678 893
100,00%
2 762
0,00 %
13 296
Adopted
3
Net result allocation for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
184 683 651
100,00%
5 868
0,00 %
5 432
Adopted
4
Renewal of Ms. Céline Leclercq’s term of office as Director
170 005 661
93,13 %
12 540 602
6,87 %
2 148 688
Adopted
5
Renewal of Mr. Alain Papiasse’s term of office as Director
183 526 552
99,38 %
1 149 596
0,62 %
18 803
Adopted
6
Renewal of the term of office of the statutory auditor Mazars
178 900 447
96,87 %
5 773 762
3,13 %
20 742
Adopted
7
Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2022 financial year
159 033 239
87,13 %
23 498 736
12,87 %
2 162 976
Adopted
8
Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2022 financial year
164 816 607
90,28 %
17 739 514
9,72 %
2 138 830
Adopted
9
Vote on information relating to the compensation in 2022 of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
175 337 651
96,07 %
7 165 002
3,93 %
2 192 298
Adopted
10
Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2023 financial year
165 433 531
90,62 %
17 122 149
9,38 %
2 139 271
Adopted
11
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year
158 809 460
87,00 %
23 721 192
13,00 %
2 164 299
Adopted
12
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 financial year
164 589 968
90,16 %
17 964 882
9,84 %
2 140 101
Adopted
13
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares
168 416 643
91,19 %
16 274 213
8,81 %
4 095
Adopted
Extraordinaryresolutions
Votes for
Votes against / withheld
Abstention
Status
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
14
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorisation for the Company to repurchase its own shares
177 965 005
96,36 %
6 725 901
3,64 %
4 045
Adopted
15
Renewal of Mr. Jean-Marc Armitano’s term of office as Director, for an exceptional period of one year
178 765 908
96,79 %
5 921 860
3,21 %
7 183
Adopted
16
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for a category of persons with specified characteristics within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility
154 910 466
83,88 %
29 776 962
16,12 %
7 523
Adopted
17
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
158 306 620
85,72 %
26 381 929
14,28 %
6 402
Adopted
18
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities with upholding of the shareholders' preferential subscription right
160 493 410
86,90 %
24 195 165
13,10 %
6 376
Adopted
19
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of public offering (excluding the offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code)
154 907 565
83,88 %
29 781 010
16,12 %
6 376
Adopted
20
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code
154 917 775
83,88 %
29 770 357
16,12 %
6 819
Adopted
21
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in the event of issuance of new shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to fix the subscription price
159 240 201
86,22 %
25 447 281
13,78 %
7 469
Adopted
22
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for to increase the number of securities to be issued with or without preferential subscription rights for shareholders decided with reference to the above-mentioned delegations of authority.
158 200 143
85,66 %
26 488 194
14,34%
6 614
Adopted
23
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and /or securities giving access to the share capital of the company, within the framework of any public offer including an exchange component
155 037 062
83,95 %
29 650 416
16,05 %
7 473
Adopted
24
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and /or securities within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to remunerate contributions in kind or securities convertible into equity of outside companies except in the event of a public exchange offer
164 463 515
89,05 %
20 224 024
10,95 %
7 412
Adopted
25
Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority
174 442 803
94,45%
10 245 383
5,55 %
6 765
Adopted
26
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan
184 252 942
99,76 %
437 916
0,24 %
4 093
Adopted
Next on the agenda: Q2 2023revenues, on July 26, 2023 (after market close)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
