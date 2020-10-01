Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Voltalia SA    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voltalia SA: STOA takes a 33% equity stake in Voltalia's VSM 3 wind plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Voltalia SA
Voltalia SA: STOA takes a 33% equity stake in Voltalia's VSM 3 wind plant

01-Oct-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STOA takes a 33% equity stake in Voltalia's VSM 3 wind plant

STOA, an investment fund specialized in infrastructure projects in developing and emerging countries, and Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announce today that STOA is acquiring a 33% equity stake in Ventos Serra do Mel III (VSM 3),  Voltalia's 152 megawatts greenfield wind farm, located in Rio Grande do Norte.

This transaction is the outcome of very positive discussions initiated in June 2019 with STOA and is another confirmation of the attractiveness of Voltalia's assets in the Serra Branca wind-and-solar cluster, the world's largest. It also highlights Voltalia's value creation strategy centered around the development of renewable assets. For this new wind plant, currently under construction, Voltalia has secured a 20-year power sale contract with CEMIG, a Brazilian public utility.

STOA is a top-tier French investment player specialized in infrastructure projects in developing and emerging countries. This first project for STOA in Latin America follows previous investments closed in countries including South Africa, Cameroon, Gabon, Malawi, Pakistan and India, for a total commitment of ?232 million in less than three years. From STOA's CEO perspective, Charles-Henri Malécot, "this partnership with Voltalia contributes to the portfolio's geographical diversification beyond the priority given to Africa and establishes STOA as a long-term investor in Latin America. After a hydroelectric project in Cameroon and a wind farm platform in India, both currently under construction, the VSM 3 wind farm project reinforces STOA's durable commitment for renewable energy projects in emerging countries."

"This success confirms our capacity to originate and execute deals closely to the ground, thanks to team members and advisors well acquainted with the Brazilian market specificities", commented Marie-Laure Mazaud, Deputy CEO of STOA.

"We are very pleased to welcome STOA, a top-tier French investment player, as one of our long-term partners. This partnership is a good illustration of our strategy which aims at developing a large volume of competitive projects with the idea of onboarding third-party investors, through long-term partnerships or sales", commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The new VSM 3 wind farm will be equipped with 3.5 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines. DoisA will provide services related to civil works, and SETA and WEG will work on the electrical balance of plant. The first wind turbines are expected to be completed during Q4 2020 with full operation to be reached in Q2 2021. The expected climate benefits are very significant - around 90,000 tons of equivalent CO2 avoided per year. Following the closing of the transaction, the plant is 57% owned by Voltalia, 33% by STOA, and the remaining 10% by a local partner.

 

 

 

 

About STOA

STOA is a joint stock company (société anonyme) with an initial share capital of ?240 million, 83.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts ("CDC") and 16.7% owned by Agence Française de Développement ("AFD"), the object of which is to invest up to ?600 million in equity and quasi equity in the infrastructure and power sectors of developing and emerging countries. STOA benefits from the complementary support and expertise of its two shareholders. Caisse des Dépôts is a public long-term investor serving the general interest and economic development of local areas; AFD is the French Public Development Bank which commits to financing projects in key transition sectors in developing and emerging countries. In the context of their joint strategy, these two institutions are fully committed to play a key role in the four major transitions, the energy/environmental, digital, territorial and demographic transitions.

 

Press contact STOA

Anne Vallé

secretariat.stoa@stoainfraenergy.com

+33 (0)1 58 50 13 71

 

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Press Contact Actifin

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PDF version

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1138094
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1138094  01-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138094&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLTALIA SA
01:35aVOLTALIA SA : STOA takes a 33% equity stake in Voltalia's VSM 3 wind plant
EQ
09/25VOLTALIA SA : Availability of the half-year financial report
EQ
09/25VOLTALIA : Availability of the half-year financial report
PU
09/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ion Media, Costco Wholesale, Tesla
09/24VOLTALIA : After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms it..
PU
09/24VOLTALIA : Présentation des S1 résultats 2020 (en anglais)
PU
09/24VOLTALIA SA : After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms..
EQ
09/22IKEA FRANCE & VOLTALIA UNVEIL A NEW : a simple and accessible self-assembly sol..
EQ
09/21VOLTALIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
09/09VOLTALIA : signs a power sale contract with Brazilian utilities Copel for a new ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 238 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2020 711 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2020 119x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 1 791 M 2 103 M 2 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 985
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,53 €
Last Close Price 18,80 €
Spread / Highest target 1,06%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
André-Paul Leclercq Director
Philippe Joubert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA SA44.06%2 103
NEXTERA ENERGY14.62%138 629
ENEL S.P.A.6.05%89 494
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.49%77 139
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.96%65 361
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.91%60 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group