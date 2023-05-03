Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voltalia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:46:14 2023-05-03 am EDT
13.46 EUR   -0.15%
03:41aVoltalia : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
04/27Global markets live: Barclays, Meta, Samsung, Walt Disney, Microsoft...
MS
04/27VOLTALIA SA : Slide show Q1
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia : Universal Registration Document 2022

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
2022

Universal registration document

SOLAR WIND HYDRO BIOMASS STORAGE

CONTENT

1

PRESENTATION OF VOLTALIA'S

15

BUSINESS

1.1 Key events in the development of the Voltalia

Group

16

1.2 Presentation of Voltalia's activities

and business model

18

1.3

Operational structure of the Voltalia Group

31

1.4

Market environment

32

1.5

Significant contracts

37

1.6 Information from third parties, expert opinions

and declarations of interest

39

2

RISK FACTORS

41

AND RISK MANAGEMENT

2.1 Risk management and internal

control procedures

42

2.2

Risk factors

45

2.3

Main legal proceedings

53

2.4

Insurance

53

3

STATEMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL

55

PERFORMANCE

3.1

Voltalia, a Mission-Driven Company

56

3.2

Our Mission objectives

62

3.3

How we work

80

3.4

Non-financial indicators

95

3.5

Note on methodology

100

3.6 Report by the independent third party on the verification of the consolidated non-financial statement in the management

report

111

4

GOVERNANCE

115

4.1

Corporate governance

116

4.2

Board of Directors and Special Committees

126

4.3 Conflicts of interest within management bodies 130

4.4

Compensation of directors and executives

131

4.5

Pensions and other benefits

144

4.6

Summary of transactions by executives

and persons mentioned in Article L.621-18-2

144

of the French Monetary and Financial Code

4.7 Service contracts between members of the administrative and management

bodies of Voltalia

145

4.8 Human resources

146

4.9 Interests and stock options of directors

and officers

146

4.10 Information on the reappointment

146

of the Statutory Auditors

4.11 Equity interests of the employees in the capital

of the Company

146

4.12 Statutory Auditors' special report on

147

related-party agreements and commitments

5MANAGEMENT REPORT

149

5.1

General presentation of the result

150

and financial situation

5.2

Highlights and events after the closing date

153

5.3 Information on the capital, liquidity

and sources of financing

154

5.4 Trends

155

5.5

Earnings projections or estimates

155

5.6

Known trends, uncertainties, commitments

or events reasonably likely to influence the

156

Company's outlook

5.7

Significant change in the issuer's financial

156

or trading position

6

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

157

STATEMENTS

6.1

Financial statements

158

6.2

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

164

6.3 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated

financial statements

231

7

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

235

OF VOLTALIA SA

7.1

Balance sheet as of 31 December 2022

236

7.2

Income statement as of 31 December 2022

238

7.3

Appendices

240

7.4

Statutory Auditors' report on the annual

265

financial statements

8

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

269

AND THE SHARE CAPITAL

8.1

General information about Voltalia

271

8.2

Share capital

271

8.3

Major shareholders

272

8.4

Share capital history

272

8.5 Changes in shareholder structure and voting

rights over the last three financial years

273

8.6 Major shareholders not represented

on the Board of Directors

274

8.7 Control of the Company

274

8.8 Agreements which could result in change

of control

274

8.9 Factors likely to have an impact in the event

of a public offer

275

8.10

Non-equity securities

276

8.11

Acquisition by the Company of its own shares

276

8.12

Securities conferring a right

277

to a share of the capital

8.13

Summary of dilutive instruments

277

8.14

Authorised capital

278

8.15 Information on the capital of any member of the Company that is subject to an option

or a conditional or unconditional agreement

281

to place it under option

8.16

Memorandum and Articles of Association

281

8.17

Voting rights of the major shareholders

286

8.18

Statement of pledges of Company shares

286

8.19

Share disposals (Article R.233-19, para. 2)

286

8.20

Intra-group transactions

286

8.21

Related-party transactions

286

9 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

287

9.1

Persons responsible for the Universal

Registration Document and auditing

288

the financial statements

9.2

Documents available to the public

289

9.3

Cross-reference tables

289

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

2022

The Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF on 14 April 2023 under number D.23-0267, in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of the said Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offer of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a transaction note and, where applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting package is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at the registered office of the company. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the company's website (www.voltalia. com) and on the website of the French Financial Markets Authority (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document is a reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document which was prepared in XHTML format and is available on the AMF website: amf-France.org.

VOLTALIA 2022 Universal Registration Document - 1

PROFILE

Voltalia, an international player in the renewable energy market

Voltalia is both an independent energy producer that relies on its own power plants, and a provider of services across the value chain.

EXPERTISE IN 5 TECHNOLOGIES AND IN SERVICES

WIND

SOLAR

HYDRO

BIOMASS

STORAGE

Wind power is used

Energy is produced

Hydropower has

Harnessing the heat

Energy storage helps

to generate electricity

through sunlight

historically been

released by the

to counterbalance

in wind turbines.

captured by solar

the largest source

combustion of plant

the intermittent nature

This energy has higher

panels.

of renewable energy.

matter, especially

of renewable energy.

capacity factors

A sharp decline in

It is also conducive to

wood, biomass

These days, battery

than solar, but it

costs

storage.

enables continuous

storage is the most

generally requires

is making solar

Voltalia specialises in

electricity production

common solution.

longer development

power increasingly

small run-of-the-river

on a continuous basis,

time and greater

competitive wherever

hydropower stations,

paying particular

investment.

the sun shines.

without dams.

attention to

sustainable resource

management.

SERVICES

Voltalia develops and offers services along the entire value chain of a renewable energy project,

from Development to Operations & Maintenance, including Equipment Procurement and Construction.

Voltalia performs these services on its own behalf and on behalf of third-party customers.

GROWTH REMAINS SOLID IN 2022

Turnover

€469.0

€244.7 million

million

Energy sales

+31%

€352.3 million

at current exchange rates

EBITDA

Services

€137.4

(before elimination of services

provided internally)

million

Stable compared with 2021

1,552

employees

20 countries/

3 continents

2 - 2022 Universal Registration Document VOLTALIA

MAJOR NEW MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN 2022

in2.6operationGW

of4.4assets underGWmanagement

and under

for Voltalia and third parties

construction

ACROSS THE WORLD

14.2 GW

pipeline of projects

Metropolitan France

Jordan

United

Kingdom

French

Guiana

*

Brazil

Portugal

Belgium

Italy

* Thermal + solar

Egypt

Greece

VOLTALIA OFFICES

Albania

Spain

South Africa

INSTALLED CAPACITY BY TECHNOLOGY

INSTALLED CAPACITY BY REGION

(IN MW)

(IN MW)

44%

69%

Solar

Latin America

5%

6%

Biomass, Hydro

Africa and rest

and Storage

of the world

51%

25%

Wind

Europe

VOLTALIA 2022 Universal Registration Document - 3

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 485 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 32,5 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net Debt 2022 835 M 916 M 916 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 1 802 M 1 978 M 1 978 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 48,0%
