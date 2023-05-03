Voltalia : Universal Registration Document 2022

1.6 Information from third parties, expert opinions
and declarations of interest
39
2
RISK FACTORS
41
AND RISK MANAGEMENT
2.1 Risk management and internal
control procedures
42
2.2
Risk factors
45
2.3
Main legal proceedings
53
2.4
Insurance
53
3
STATEMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL
55
PERFORMANCE
3.1
Voltalia, a Mission-Driven Company
56
3.2
Our Mission objectives
62
3.3
How we work
80
3.4
Non-financial indicators
95
3.5
Note on methodology
100
3.6 Report by the independent third party on the verification of the consolidated non-financial statement in the management
report
111
4
GOVERNANCE
115
4.1
Corporate governance
116
4.2
Board of Directors and Special Committees
126
4.3 Conflicts of interest within management bodies 130
4.4
Compensation of directors and executives
131
4.5
Pensions and other benefits
144
4.6
Summary of transactions by executives
and persons mentioned in Article L.621-18-2
144
of the French Monetary and Financial Code
4.7 Service contracts between members of the administrative and management
bodies of Voltalia
145
4.8 Human resources
146
4.9 Interests and stock options of directors
and officers
146
4.10 Information on the reappointment
146
of the Statutory Auditors
4.11 Equity interests of the employees in the capital
of the Company
146
4.12 Statutory Auditors' special report on
147
related-party agreements and commitments
5MANAGEMENT REPORT
149
5.1
General presentation of the result
150
and financial situation
5.2
Highlights and events after the closing date
153
5.3 Information on the capital, liquidity
and sources of financing
154
5.4 Trends
155
5.5
Earnings projections or estimates
155
5.6
Known trends, uncertainties, commitments
or events reasonably likely to influence the
156
Company's outlook
5.7
Significant change in the issuer's financial
156
or trading position
6
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
157
STATEMENTS
6.1
Financial statements
158
6.2
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
164
6.3 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated
financial statements
231
7
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
235
OF VOLTALIA SA
7.1
Balance sheet as of 31 December 2022
236
7.2
Income statement as of 31 December 2022
238
7.3
Appendices
240
7.4
Statutory Auditors' report on the annual
265
financial statements
8
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY
269
AND THE SHARE CAPITAL
8.1
General information about Voltalia
271
8.2
Share capital
271
8.3
Major shareholders
272
8.4
Share capital history
272
8.5 Changes in shareholder structure and voting
rights over the last three financial years
273
8.6 Major shareholders not represented
on the Board of Directors
274
8.7 Control of the Company
274
8.8 Agreements which could result in change
of control
274
8.9 Factors likely to have an impact in the event
of a public offer
275
8.10
Non-equity securities
276
8.11
Acquisition by the Company of its own shares
276
8.12
Securities conferring a right
277
to a share of the capital
8.13
Summary of dilutive instruments
277
8.14
Authorised capital
278
8.15 Information on the capital of any member of the Company that is subject to an option
or a conditional or unconditional agreement
281
to place it under option
8.16
Memorandum and Articles of Association
281
8.17
Voting rights of the major shareholders
286
8.18
Statement of pledges of Company shares
286
8.19
Share disposals (Article R.233-19, para. 2)
286
8.20
Intra-group transactions
286
8.21
Related-party transactions
286
9 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
287
9.1
Persons responsible for the Universal
Registration Document and auditing
288
the financial statements
9.2
Documents available to the public
289
9.3
Cross-reference tables
289
UNIVERSAL
REGISTRATION
DOCUMENT
2022
The Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF on 14 April 2023 under number D.23-0267, in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of the said Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offer of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a transaction note and, where applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting package is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Copies of the Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at the registered office of the company. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the company's website (www.voltalia. com) and on the website of the French Financial Markets Authority (www.amf-france.org).
The Universal Registration Document is a reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document which was prepared in XHTML format and is available on the AMF website: amf-France.org.