Voltalia : With the Montclar solar farm, Voltalia continues to innovate

With the Montclar solar farm, Voltalia continues to innovate

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, is positioning itself in the realization of innovative photovoltaic solar power plants with the Montclar park project, a ground-based power plant in a mountainous landscape, located in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, in the southern region of France.

Voltalia has won the national call for tenders launched by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition for the Montclar solar park project, a 3.75 megawatt solar power plant to be built on a surface area of 4.2 hectares. The park is located in Montclar, a place called Côte Belle, which is known as one of the only self-managed ski resorts in France. It is also benefits from the highest solar exposure in the country. With its 8,600 photovoltaic panels, the plant will provide green energy to more than 2,500 inhabitants.

The Montclar solar project is based on various innovations. An innovative metal structure, particularly adapted to the mountain context and to sites with steep slopes, will house low-carbon, high-performance solar modules. The project includes partnerships with several leading French scientific institutions such as the CEA, which will support Voltalia in studying the energy gains from the innovations deployed, and the MINES ParisTech school, which will study the environmental benefits of the solar power plant over its life cycle.

More information

Voltalia also innovates in the lowlands

The Montclar project is an example of an innovative project on a steep slope. On the plains, Voltalia is also innovating with farms that combine photovoltaic production with agricultural or livestock activity, by sharing the use of the same land. In this way, Voltalia is helping to preserve and strengthen the agricultural economy of the region.

Agrivoltaics

Voltalia develops open field agrivoltaic solutions. Agricultural activity is located under the solar panels, which are placed on structures adapted to avoid interfering with the passage of agricultural machinery.

The solar panels follow the path of the sun to optimise agricultural production, and they can also be angled to allow light to pass through or to protect crops from extreme weather events (sunburn, hail, spring frost, etc.). Agrivoltaic projects also aim to reduce water requirements (reduced soil evapotranspiration) and irrigation costs by coupling the structure with an irrigation system.

To date, these are innovative projects with an experimental dimension, located on land dedicated to viticulture, arboriculture, market gardening and horticulture.

The agrivoltaic power plant of CABANON

This three-megawatts agrivoltaic plant is located in Saint-Etienne-du-Grès in the southern region of France. It has been in operation since March 2021. It is a market gardening activity that is coupled with photovoltaic production.

AgriSOL project

The AgriSOL projects also combine photovoltaic production with agricultural activity (mainly livestock, forage and cereal systems), but with solar panels positioned at the standard height for sheep farming, thus producing competitive energy.

The development of an AgriSOL solar power plant aims to integrate the agricultural dimension in a systemic approach. The solar power plant, located in an agricultural area, must be an integral part of the farm. Therefore, the agricultural dimension is integrated from the very first phases of the project development in order to adapt the design of the solar power plant to the existing production system.

Grazing activity : the CANADEL power station

The Canadel solar park is located in Brignoles, in the Var department. Commissioned in June 2018, this plant has a capacity of 10.4 megawatts. An agreement with a local shepherd allows for mutual use of the land during the operation of the plant.

Beekeeping activities : the CASTELLET II power plant

The Castellet II solar park is located in the commune of Castellet in the Var department. Commissioned in June 2017, this power plant has a capacity of 3.8 megawatts. For this project, twenty or so beehives have been installed on the site of the power plant, which will help to prevent the collapse of the bee population in France. This agreement also allows the beekeeper to protect his hives from damage and vandalism thanks to the power plant's fences.

And in the future …

Voltalia is committed to accelerating the development of projects in direct consultation with farmers in order to adapt solar projects to existing farms (livestock, forage, cereal production, etc.) and thus promote synergy between agricultural production and renewable energy production.







