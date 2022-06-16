Log in
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-16 am EDT
17.94 EUR   -0.55%
12:16pVoltalia announces the start of operations at the Carrière des Plaines solar power plant in the Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur region
GL
12:15pVoltalia announces the start of operations at the Carrière des Plaines solar power plant in the Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur region
AQ
06/14Atlas Renewable Energy Mexico S De Rl De Cv acquired wind project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais from Voltalia SA.
CI
Voltalia announces the start of operations at the Carrière des Plaines solar power plant in the Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur region

06/16/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has commissioned a new solar power plant in the vicinity of Alleins, France.

The 8.16 megawatt Carrière des Plaines solar power plant is located on the site of a former quarry in the municipality of Alleins in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, a site with one of the best solar deposits in France. This plant is made up of half crystalline photovoltaic panels and half concentrator photovoltaic modules, and benefits from a twenty-year electricity contract. Its production will cover the domestic electricity needs of more than 4,560 inhabitants.

In order to support the region’s development, the plant has a grazing agreement which allows the land to be shared with a local sheep breeder.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2022 revenues on July 20, 2022 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 451 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2022 40,9 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 180 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 299
Free-Float 28,4%
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-8.24%1 784
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-1.59%12 800
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.6.08%11 837
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.24%8 987
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.53%4 289
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.12%3 708