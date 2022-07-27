Voltalia builds a new wind farm in the Grand-Est region in France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, is pursuing its wind energy development in France with the construction of the Sud Vannier wind farm with a capacity of 23.6 megawatts



Located in Haute-Marne, approximately 25 kilometers southeast of the city of Langres and 65 kilometers northeast of the city of Dijon, the Sud Vannier wind farm has a 20-year sales contract with a guaranteed price. Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2023.

This will be Voltalia's first wind farm in the Grand-Est and its third wind farm the Lorraine region, after those of Sarry (23.1 megawatts) and Molinons (10 megawatts), located within a radius of about 150 kilometers of the Sud Vannier project.

When the Sud Vannier wind farm is commissioned, the production of this project will cover the domestic electricity needs (excluding heating) of approximately 26,000 people, or about 15% of the population of the Haute-Marne department.

The Grand-Est region is an important development area for Voltalia. The wind resource is good and the region's objective is to be positive energy and low carbon by 2050.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

