Voltalia consensus as of July 8, 2024

(median) Contributions Turnover 557 607 476 557 8 of which Energy Sales 354 382 315 360 5 of which Services & Corporate 450 563 225 496 5 Eliminations -265 -77 -379 -290 5 EBITDA 254 264 234 255 8 of which Energy Sales 233 242 225 232 6 of which Services et Corporate 21 35 9 21 6 Depreciations, amorti. and provisions -125 -100 -140 -126 8 EBIT 129 152 104 129 8 Financial result -94 -73 -106 -98 7 Taxes -18 -3 -28 -17 7 Net income 18 38 2 19 8 Minority Interests 1 4 -1 0 8 Net income (group share) 19 37 3 20 8 Capex 506 814 200 521 8 Free Cash-Flow -242 93 -441 -252 7 Gross debt 2,197 2,313 1,989 2,243 5 Cash and equivalents 485 1,099 116 364 5 Net debt 1,786 2,003 1,215 1,839 8 Capacity in operation and under construction (in MW) 3,234 3,346 3,044 3,313 3 ow in operation (in MW) 2,651 3,043 2,477 2,567 6 ow in construction (in MW) 713 823 567 750 3

Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of July 8, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.

A propos de Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com ) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index. Investor Relations

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

