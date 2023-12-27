Voltalia: distinguished in an EthiFinance index

Voltalia has been included for the sixth year running in the Gaïa stock market index, developed by EthiFinance to distinguish the best-performing Euronext-listed companies in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



Continuously improving in the index since its first participation six years ago, it receives for the first time a gold medal for its ESG performance, with a score of 73 out of 100 for 2022, up six points on last year.



EthiFinance's extra-financial rating subsidiary, Gaïa Research, evaluates companies on the basis of nearly 140 criteria divided into four categories: environment, social, governance and stakeholders.



