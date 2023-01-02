Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance in the Sustainalytics global index, and is once again ranked among the top ten renewable energy companies

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, today announces its non-financial rating from Sustainalytics (Morningstar group), one of the world's leading ESG rating agencies.

Voltalia's management of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) risks has been assessed by the rating agency Sustainalytics. The summary of the assessment report emphasizes that the management of ESG issues is under control and that the associated risks are reduced.

The material ESG issues considered in the assessment are: governance, community relations, product governance, land use and biodiversity, health and safety, human capital, and business ethics.

This year, Voltalia is ranked among the top 10 companies in the global renewable energy sector for the fourth year in a row. The company is ranked 7th out of 95 companies in its sector and 16th in the utilities sector out of 704 companies. Voltalia is steadily improving and has achieved a score of 13.81, after scores of 15.2 in 2020 and 14.1 in 2021.

In 2022, Voltalia is pursuing its ESG commitments

Gaïa extra-financial index

Voltalia has been included in the Gaïa Index since 2018, which brings together the 70 French stocks with the best extra-financial ratings from a panel of 230 listed companies. Developed by EthiFinance, the Gaïa-Index selects mid-cap companies on their extra-financial performance. Created in 2009, this index outperforms the CAC 40 and the CAC Mid & Small every year. In 2022, Ethifinance will award a bronze medal for its performance, to rank the company among the best performing French stocks in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mission Driven company

Voltalia has the status of a Mission Driven Company as defined in Article L. 210-10 of the French Commercial Code, since May 2021. At the Annual General Meeting in May 2022, the company presented its first Mission Statement, which outlines its objectives, associated indicators and mission committee.

Green and sustainable financing

Voltalia launched on July 26, 2022 an inaugural issue of green convertible bonds (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025 for a nominal amount of approximately €50 million. Voltalia's renewable energy projects will contribute to the SDG 7 (clean and affordable energy), SDG 13 (fight against climate change), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production) and SDG 15 (life on land) decreed by the United Nations.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,500 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

