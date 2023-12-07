Voltalia: investment in solar power in Zeeland

Voltalia has announced the acquisition of a 55% stake in the Mosselbanken solar power plant (60 megawatts), located in the industrial port of Terneuzen in Zeeland, the southwesternmost province of the Netherlands.



"This is the first time we've produced electricity in the Netherlands," stresses CEO Sébastien Clerc, adding that the Dutch renewable energies market is growing fast.



The electricity producer points out that the Mosselbanken solar power plant avoids 17,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, and that its revenues benefit from a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).



