Voltalia launches its second employee share purchase plan

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the launch of its second employee share purchase plan.

With its employee share purchase plan, Voltalia involves its eligible employees in the creation of the Group's shareholder value. This second plan demonstrates once again the Group's desire to attract and retain the talent that carries out Voltalia's mission on a daily basis, while contributing to the Group's financial value creation.

With this operation, Voltalia is entering a new stage after the introduction of the profit-sharing scheme at the end of 2017, followed by its first year of application in 2018 and the first edition of the employee share purchase plan in spring 2019.

The first employee shareholding plan had enjoyed strong support from employees with a participation rate of 69.5%, positioning the company among those with the highest participation rate for a program with an international scope, according to figures from the French Federation of Employee Shareholder Associations (FAS)1.

The new plan takes the form of an offer of existing shares reserved for Voltalia group employees in France, Portugal and Brazil (who participated in the first edition in 2019), as well as employees in four new countries: Greece, Italy, Spain and the UK.

With this second plan, Voltalia once again offers eligible employees the opportunity to purchase Voltalia SA shares at attractive conditions. The offer is made within the framework of the Voltalia group savings plan. The shares are or will be acquired by Voltalia on the market as part of a share buyback program.

The subscription period opens on June 7 and closes on June 21, 2022 inclusive.

"The Group's employees embody and carry the mission that the company has set itself. Thanks to their commitment, the Group is experiencing spectacular growth. I am delighted that eligible employees can once again be involved on a long-term basis in the creation of shareholder value, resulting from the implementation of their company's mission," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Details of the operation

Issuer: VOLTALIA SA

Euronext Paris (France) - compartment B

Ordinary share ISIN code: FR0011995588

Security admitted to Voltalia's Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

Objective of the transaction - reasons for the offer:

On December 15, 2021, Voltalia's Board of Directors approved the implementation of an employee share purchase plan for the year 2022.

This offer of existing shares under the Voltalia group savings plan is offered to employees of the Group who are eligible for the Voltalia group employee share purchase plan in France, Brazil, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The shares will be subscribed by employees directly.

Shares offered:

The transaction takes the form of a transfer of shares to employees within the limit of 0.6% of the share capital as of 31/01/2022.

The Board of Directors has set the subscription price on June 3, 2022 at €16.81, representing a 20% discount to the reference price (€21.02). This reference price is obtained from the average of the opening prices quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the date on which the subscription price is set on June 3, 2022, i.e. between May 6, 2022 and June 2, 2022 inclusive.

The conversion rates retained for the whole subscription period are:

EUR/GBP = 0.85118

EUR/BRL = 5.22239

Conditions of subscription

The beneficiaries

The beneficiaries of the offer of existing shares are employees of the Voltalia group, with permanent, fixed-term, full-time or part-time contracts, eligible for the Voltalia group savings plan in France, Brazil, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, with at least three months' seniority at the close of the subscription period.

The companies included in the scope of the offer are Voltalia and its majority owned companies, which are related to it within the meaning of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code and Article L. 3344-1 of the French Labour Code, which have subscribed to the Voltalia group savings plan and whose registered offices are located in France, Brazil, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, subject to obtaining local authorisations, if necessary.

The proposed subscription formula

Beneficiaries may subscribe at a 20% discount to the share price observed during the reference period for all eligible employees and a matching contribution under the group savings plan. Beneficiaries who subscribe to the offer will be exposed to fluctuations in the share price, both upwards and downwards (the investment is therefore exposed to a risk of capital loss and to the risk of exchange rates (for countries outside the euro zone)).

Other subscription conditions

- The current operation is an offer of existing shares.

- Terms of subscription: the shares are subscribed directly.

- Subscription: a distinction is made between eligible employees who participate for the second time in the Voltalia employee share purchase plan and first-time eligible employees:

Eligible Category Subscription amount Amount Maximum Amount Eligible Up to a subscription amount of € 500 100% subscription top-up € 500 Eligible first-time buyer Up to a subscription amount of € 500 200% subscription top-up € 1,000

- Minimum subscription threshold: €50.

- Subscription ceiling: the annual payments made by the beneficiaries of the offer may not exceed 25% of their gross annual remuneration, up to a limit of €5,000.

- Voting rights: each employee shareholder exercises directly the voting rights attached to the shares he/she holds.

- Dividends: the subscribed shares entitle the holder to dividends during the period of investment, if such a decision was made at the general meeting of shareholders.

- Lock-up of Voltalia shares: subscribers to the offering will have to keep their shares for 5 years until June 1, 2027, unless an early release event occurs.

Timetable of the operation

- Acquisition period: June 7, 2022 (inclusive) to June 21, 2022 (inclusive)

- Settlement-delivery of the shares: expected in July 2022

Specific mention for the international market

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy VOLTALIA shares. The offer of VOLTALIA shares to employees will only be made in countries where such an offer has been registered with the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in the context of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or to register the offer. More generally, the offer will only be made in countries where all required registrations and/or notifications have been made and approvals obtained. This press release is not intended for, and copies thereof should not be sent to, countries in which such a prospectus has not been approved or such an exemption is not available or in which all required registrations and/or notifications have not yet been made or authorisations obtained.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



