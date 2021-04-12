Voltalia : Documents regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting (archives)

Documents regarding the 2021 Annual General Mee�ng
ACCOUNTS
STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORTS
INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Borad of directors report (in French)
List of Board members (in French)
PARTICIPATION TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING
Announcement and no�ce of mee�ng published on BALO on April 12, 2021 (in French)
Attachments
Disclaimer
Voltalia SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:02:04 UTC.