VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
Voltalia : Documents regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting (archives)

04/12/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Documents regarding the 2021 Annual General Mee�ng

ACCOUNTS

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORTS

INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Borad of directors report (in French)

List of Board members (in French)

PARTICIPATION TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

Announcement and no�ce of mee�ng published on BALO on April 12, 2021 (in French)

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 232 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2020 11,8 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2020 711 M 847 M 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 203x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 2 326 M 2 770 M 2 770 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,55 €
Last Close Price 24,40 €
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Philippe Joubert Independent Director
Evelyne Tall-Daouda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-5.61%2 764
ENERGY ABSOLUTE21.32%7 085
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC2.19%4 296
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.35%4 278
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-20.88%3 853
BORALEX INC.-10.10%3 470
