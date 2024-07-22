Voltalia operates 6.4 gigawatts for third-party clients

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, passes the 6-gigawatt milestone globally thanks to a new operation and maintenance contract in Brazil

"Once again, our clients recognize Voltalia's high performance standards for operation and maintenance. We are progressing rapidly toward our 2027 objective of 8 gigawatts operated for third-parties globally", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The new contract, signed with three clients, marks the consolidation of Voltalia's servicing capabilities in Brazil. The scope includes predictive, preventive and corrective maintenance, stock management and auxiliary services for facilities at Arinos, a cluster developed and sold by Voltalia in the Brazilian State of Minas Gerais.

Next in the agenda:Turnover for the 2nd quarter of 2024, July 24, 2024 (after market close)

About ( www.voltalia.com ) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

