Voltalia passes three gigawatts of capacity thanks to new Helexia solar roofs in Portugal

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has reaffirmed its 2024 and 2027 targets by passing a new milestone in terms of operating and construction capacity.

“I am very pleased to announce that we have exceeded 3 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction. Crossing this threshold confirms the target we have set ourselves for 2024, i.e. around 3.3 gigawatts in operation and construction, including around 2.5 gigawatts in operation. This success is the fruit of everyone's hard work and commitment, but today I would particularly like to pay tribute to the employees of our subsidiary Helexia in Portugal, who have helped us pass the symbolic 3-gigawatt mark”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

With the launch in Portugal of Helexia's construction of 2 megawatts of solar power on the roofs of its customer Leroy Merlin, the total capacity of Voltalia's power plants in operation and under construction now exceeds 3 gigawatts.

Since the beginning of the year, Voltalia has continued to build and commission new facilities at a steady pace:

In France, in January, commissioning of the Logelbach solar power plant (12.1 megawatts).

In Europe and Brazil, since January, commissioning of solar roofs and carparks by Helexia (26 megawatts).

In the UK, in April, launch of the Paddock solar power plant construction (49.9 megawatts).

In Uzbekistan, in May, launch of the Sarimay solar power plant construction (126 megawatts).

At the same time, Voltalia has signed new long-term contracts since the beginning of the year, providing additional visibility for its future growth:

In Tunisia, the Gafsa solar project (130 megawatts) has been awarded. Construction is scheduled to start in 2025.

In Uzbekistan, signature of a partnership agreement to extend the Sarimay solar complex with the addition of 50 megawatts/100 megawatt-hours batteries. Construction is scheduled to start in 2024.

In Uzbekistan, a partnership was signed to create one of the world's largest battery storage cluster, with a capacity of 500 megawatts/1,000 megawatt-hours batteries.





The secured portfolio1 now totals 4.5 gigawatts. Voltalia aims to have more than 5 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction by 2027.

A propos de Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com ) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







1 Plants in operation, under construction and projects secured by PPA signed.

