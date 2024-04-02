Voltalia: return to positive net income in 2023
The renewable energies group's sales rose by 6% to €495.2 million, with 23% growth in energy sales more than offsetting a 12% fall in sales of services to third-party customers.
For 2024, Voltalia anticipates EBITDA of around 255 million euros, including around 230 million from energy sales, and capacity under operation and construction of around 3.3 gigawatts, including around 2.5 gigawatts in operation.
