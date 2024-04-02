Voltalia: return to positive net income in 2023

April 02, 2024 at 02:52 am EDT Share

Voltalia is reporting net income (group share) of 29.6 million euros for 2023, compared with a loss of 7.2 million in 2022, boosted by a 76% increase in EBITDA to 241.1 million, representing a margin improvement of almost 20 points to 48.7%.



The renewable energies group's sales rose by 6% to €495.2 million, with 23% growth in energy sales more than offsetting a 12% fall in sales of services to third-party customers.



For 2024, Voltalia anticipates EBITDA of around 255 million euros, including around 230 million from energy sales, and capacity under operation and construction of around 3.3 gigawatts, including around 2.5 gigawatts in operation.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.