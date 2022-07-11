Voltalia's second employee shareholding plan a great success, with a 72% participation rate

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the results of its second employee share ownership plan launched on June 7, 2022

Building on the success of its first employee shareholding operation in 2019, Voltalia once again wanted to include its employees in the Group's growth. For this second edition, seven countries, or 88% of employees, were eligible: France, Portugal, Brazil, Greece, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

In total, 72% of eligible employees decided to participate. In detail, the participation rate breaks down as

follows:

77% in France, 71% in Brazil and Greece, 70% in Portugal, 62% in the UK, 58% in Italy and 57% in Spain.

79% of Voltalia SA employees, 74% of Helexia employees and 68% of Greensolver employees.

Thanks to this broad participation, the Group's employee shareholding will reach 0.12% of the capital once the shares have been delivered.

According to the initial schedule of the transaction, the shares will be delivered to employees at the end of July 2022 and will be available on June 1, 2027 (unless an early release event occurs).

This second employee shareholding plan initiated by Voltalia aims to make employee shareholding a sustainable lever for aligning the interests of all stakeholders and building employee loyalty. Through this plan, Voltalia has placed the commitment of its teams at the heart of its concerns and has allowed them to express their confidence in the company, both in its social role and in its operational objectives and financial performance.

" With a 72% subscription rate, against 69% in 2019, Voltalia's second employee shareholding plan is once again a real success. We are proud of this operation which increases our employee shareholding and demonstrates the confidence of our employees in the Group's development. This second employee shareholding plan reinforces our approach of involving our employees in Voltalia's value creation on a long-term basis, " said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2022 revenues on July 20, 2022 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment