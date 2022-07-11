Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voltalia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-11 am EDT
21.65 EUR   -1.59%
12:41pVoltalia's second employee shareholding plan a great success, with a 72% participation rate
GL
12:40pVoltalia's second employee shareholding plan a great success, with a 72% participation rate
AQ
07/01Voltalia Starts Construction Of 140-MW Solar Power Plant In Albania
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia's second employee shareholding plan a great success, with a 72% participation rate

07/11/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the results of its second employee share ownership plan launched on June 7, 2022

Building on the success of its first employee shareholding operation in 2019, Voltalia once again wanted to include its employees in the Group's growth. For this second edition, seven countries, or 88% of employees, were eligible: France, Portugal, Brazil, Greece, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

In total, 72% of eligible employees decided to participate. In detail, the participation rate breaks down as

follows:

  • 77% in France, 71% in Brazil and Greece, 70% in Portugal, 62% in the UK, 58% in Italy and 57% in Spain.
  • 79% of Voltalia SA employees, 74% of Helexia employees and 68% of Greensolver employees.

Thanks to this broad participation, the Group's employee shareholding will reach 0.12% of the capital once the shares have been delivered.

According to the initial schedule of the transaction, the shares will be delivered to employees at the end of July 2022 and will be available on June 1, 2027 (unless an early release event occurs).

This second employee shareholding plan initiated by Voltalia aims to make employee shareholding a sustainable lever for aligning the interests of all stakeholders and building employee loyalty. Through this plan, Voltalia has placed the commitment of its teams at the heart of its concerns and has allowed them to express their confidence in the company, both in its social role and in its operational objectives and financial performance.

" With a 72% subscription rate, against 69% in 2019, Voltalia's second employee shareholding plan is once again a real success. We are proud of this operation which increases our employee shareholding and demonstrates the confidence of our employees in the Group's development. This second employee shareholding plan reinforces our approach of involving our employees in Voltalia's value creation on a long-term basis, " said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2022 revenues on July 20, 2022 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

Attachment


All news about VOLTALIA SA
12:41pVoltalia's second employee shareholding plan a great success, with a 72% participation ..
GL
12:40pVoltalia's second employee shareholding plan a great success, with a 72% participation ..
AQ
07/01Voltalia Starts Construction Of 140-MW Solar Power Plant In Albania
MT
07/01In Albania, Voltalia launches the construction of the Karavasta project, the largest so..
GL
07/01In Albania, Voltalia launches the construction of the Karavasta project, the largest so..
AQ
07/01Voltalia Launches the Construction of the Karavasta Project, the Largest Solar Power Pl..
CI
06/28Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from June 17 to June 22, 2022 (in Fre..
GL
06/28Declaration of transactions in own shares. Period from June 17 to June 22, 2022 (in Fre..
AQ
06/27Voltalia Plans New 1.5 GW Solar Cluster Project In Brazil
MT
06/27Voltalia is developing a new renewable solar cluster in southeastern Brazil
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLTALIA SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 451 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2022 40,9 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 180 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 091 M 2 128 M 2 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,25x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 299
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Average target price 22,31 €
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA11.90%2 128
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.21.55%13 271
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION1.07%13 158
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.49%8 137
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.29%4 459
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.15%3 829