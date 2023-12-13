Voltalia: sale of a wind power project in Brazil

December 13, 2023 at 01:48 am EST Share

Voltalia has announced the sale of a Brazilian wind site to the Japanese conglomerate Toda, for a 90-megawatt project called Casqueira, which will comprise 15 wind turbines and is scheduled for construction from the first half of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.



Discussions are underway to secure the construction and operation-maintenance services. This is the continuation of a partnership, following a 28-megawatt wind project developed and built by Voltalia for Toda three years ago.



The Casqueira wind farm will be part of Serra Branca, the world's largest wind and solar cluster, initiated and developed by Voltalia. Located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, this cluster comprises a total of 1.8 gigawatts of power plants in operation.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.